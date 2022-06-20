Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 - Everything you need to know

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 is set to take place on August 20. The pair first met in September 2021, where the Ukrainian handed Joshua his second professional defeat.

In their first encounter, the two heavyweights sold over 60,000 seats inside the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. Usyk convincingly dominated the Brit to secure a points victory, however he rocked Joshua in the final round.

'AJ' once again had his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO world title belts taken from him and will be looking to rectify his previous mistakes in the rematch. The Brit will have the help of his new coach Robert Garcia, who was recently inducted into the former champion's corner.

The clash will take center stage in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, however the venue is yet to be confirmed. The most likely venue is the Jeddah Super Dome, which is regarded as a state-of-the-art stadium in the city.

The contest will take place on Saturday, August 20 and will be available to watch on the DAZN streaming service. The heavyweight rematch will be a pay-per-view event due to DAZN aiming to implement pay-per-view shows on their schedule.

A specific time for the event has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be confirmed soon along with updates on the card.

Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia took place at midnight in the Middle East. If a similar time slot is followed for this matchup, it's likely that it will begin at 1:30 am (IST), 9 pm (BST), 6 am (AEST), 1 pm (PST) and 4 pm (EST).

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Getty Images

What's new for Anthony Joshua as he enters the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk?

Anthony Joshua was expected to make changes to his team ahead of the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk and those expectations materialized.

The Brit has introduced the highly regarded Robert Garcia, who officially joined Joshua's training camp earlier in June. Garcia will be joining Angel Fernandez to replace Rob McCracken and offer a fresh gameplan and strategy.

'AJ' was easily beaten by the former pound-for-pound king in their first meeting and if he loses in the rematch, he'll face a third career defeat.

The former two-time champion has also joined a new broadcaster, as he's now signed with digital streaming service DAZN. The Brit was originally with Sky Sports throughout the entirety of his professional career but will now remain with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn. Matchroom are now, of course, partnered with DAZN.

