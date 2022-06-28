"Stop trying to avoid me" - Jake Paul responds to KSI's fight offer ahead of Tommy Fury clash

Jake Paul is set to make his sixth professional boxing appearance on August 6 against Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden. With fears surrounding the Brit potentially not being let into America, it's sparked KSI to express his thoughts.

English YouTube and music star KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) is also set to make his return to the ring in August. The 29-year-old will likely face American star Alex Wassabi for his comeback fight, with the aim of challenging Paul later down the line.

Jake Paul and KSI have held a long-running rivalry and have shared a back and forth on social media once again.

KSI tweeted:

"Let’s hope Tommy Fury can get into the USA If not, you can always fight on the prelims on my fight card."

This resulted in a reply from Paul:

"Still trying to avoid me you h** Why would we not just fight as the main event? Ohhhhh I think we all know"

The Englishman made the final response thus far as he mocked a trilogy bout between Paul and Tyron Woodley. The tweet read:

"Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 3. Can’t wait man"

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul in a rematch on December 18 after Fury was forced to pull out from injury. The former fighter was defeated by the younger man after a devastating knockout in the sixth round.

Why is there fear over Tommy Fury not being let into America for his fight against Jake Paul?

Tommy Fury's father, John, is not allowed in the USA due to his criminal record. Tyson Fury is currently not allowed in the States either due to his past ties to boxing manager and suspected criminal Daniel Kinahan.

Rumors have now circulated suggesting that Tommy Fury has been denied access into the States ahead of his press conference for his fight against Paul.

The 23-year-old is of course the brother of Tyson Fury and the son of John Fury, which may be a reason as to why the US government is intervening. However, as of now, it's still just speculation and there's yet to be an official confirmation on the matter.

