"The Fury name is as infamous as the Mayweathers" - Jake Paul opens up on battling Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is set to take center stage at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6. The pair have now held a long-running feud over the last year, and after the first fight was canceled, it's now finally happening.

Both men are very early in their professional careers, with the Brit holding a record of 8-0 compared to Paul's 5-0. However, this match will be the first traditional boxer the American has faced, which is why there's so much anticipation.

In announcing the clash, Paul released a video on his YouTube channel, revealing that the fight would be his "toughest test yet." The social media star titled the video "The Biggest Risk Of My Career" and said:

"Tommy Fury has been boxing since he was 12 years old. Gone through the amateurs, just mauled a 10-1 boxer, knocked him to the ground. The Fury name is just as infamous as the Mayweathers. Their whole entire family, all they know is boxing."

Paul then added:

"This is part of his blood. This is what he does on a daily basis. [...] Tommy Fury is taller than me, he's been boxing four times as long as me, he has longer arms than me and he has way more ring experience than me. This is by far my toughest test yet, all jokes aside. I'm taking a very big step forward in my career."

Although Paul and Fury have been at each other's necks since first being linked to fight, the American showed his opponent respect with his comments. While he did go on to create a comedic skit video about his rival later in the video, it appears that he's taking this fight extremely seriously.

Watch Jake Paul's full video below:

Is Jake Paul right about the Fury name being 'as infamous as the Mayweathers'?

The Fury bloodline has certainly earned its respect in the boxing world, with the family involved with boxing for generations.

Tyson Fury's father, John, was a boxer who held a record of 8-4-1 but was considered a journeyman during his professional days. Tyson Fury, however, is the biggest star of the whole family, being the undefeated two-time Heavyweight World Champion.

To further this, Tyson's cousin Hughie Fury is a well-respected fighter too. He is also a heavyweight who has previously challenged for a Heavyweight World Title. Hughie Fury also held the British heavyweight title in 2018.

Nathan Gorman is also related to the Fury clan, being the cousin of Tyson, Hughie, and Tommy Fury. He was the WBC International Silver Heavyweight Champion for two years before losing to Daniel Dubois via knockout.

Tommy Fury is the newest member of the Fury boxing clan and is set to embark on arguably one of the most exciting fights in the family's history against Jake Paul on August 6.

