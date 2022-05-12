Heavyweight clash between Hughie Fury vs. Michael Hunter confirmed for early July

Ben Shalom has confirmed that Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter have agreed to fight each other next. The two heavyweight contenders are set to meet in early July, with an exact date to be confirmed.

Fury’s promoter Ben Shalom revealed the fight in an interview with Boxing Social.

"Terms have been agreed, so it is just about the date early July it looks like. That is an unbelievable fight, It is a 50/50 fight on paper and Fury has been waiting for that. He was meant to fight Helenius, that was what was ordered and Helenius did not take it in the end. Michael Hunter is one of the fighters that we all know how good he is but he has never reached the heights we thought he could."

Hughie Fury, cousin of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, is coming off an impressive victory against Christian Hammer. Fury forced the tough German to retire in the fifth round after dominating the first 5 rounds. Fury is now 26-3 as a professional.

Watch Fury defeat Hammer below:

Meanwhile, Michael Hunter drew against fellow American Jerry Forest in his last fight. Judges had scored the fight 95-95, 96-94 Hunter, and 96-94 Forest. The fight was the second draw of Hunter’s career following the split draw against Alexander Povetkin in Diryah. Following the draw, Hunter is 20-1-2.

Michael Hunter and Hughie Fury are both highly ranked

Michael Hunter is the No.2-ranked Heavyweight with the WBO. The same organization has Hughie Fury ranked No.4. According to Ben Shalom, No.3-ranked Robert Helenius rejected a fight against Fury.

'The Bounty' Michael Hunter, meanwhile, has never lost a heavyweight bout. The sole loss in Hunter’s record came against Oleksandr Usyk in the cruiserweight division. Following that loss, Hunter moved up to heavyweight and has fought at that weight ever since.

Fury has three losses on his record but has never been stopped as a professional. The first defeat of his career was in a WBO Heavyweight Title fight. He was on the losing side of a controversial majority decision against Joseph Parker.

Fury’s second loss came at the hands of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev via unanimous decision. Former WBA World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Hughie Fury in 2019.

WBA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan will face No.1-ranked Daniel Dubois. Hunter has stated that he would like to face the winner of that bout. It is likely the winner of Fury-Hunter will face the winner of Bryan-Dubois.

