Hasim Rahman Jr. abandons fried chicken to prepare for Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to be Jake Paul's next opponent in the boxing ring and is expected to present the superstar's biggest challenge so far. Rahman Jr. The event will be showcased at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

As well as training extremely hard to be sharp and physically fit, Rahman maintains a disciplined diet, which is portrayed through his weigh-ins. The American avoids junk food due to it being imperative that he makes weight in the cruiserweight category.

While going live on his Instagram account, Rahman answered some fans' questions. One viewer asked if he eats fried chicken before a fight, to which his responded:

"I'd never eat no f***** fried chicken when I'm trying to make weight, that sounds stupid. You sound dumb for even saying that."

With Rahman being the replacement for Tommy Fury, his training camp won't be as long as desired. However, Paul has also had to adjust his training strategy to best fit a way of beating his new opponent after preparing for Fury in recent months.

Watch Rahman's live video here:

Can Hasim Rahman Jr. create an upset against Jake Paul?

For boxing purists, Rahman should defeat Paul in their matchup because he's a natural and traditional boxer. Paul's past opposition has included fighters but not yet an actual boxer.

While Jake Paul is the A-side in this clash, due to being a social media superstar, Rahman has a decent pedigree in the sport. His professional record stands at 12-1 with 6 knockouts to his name, so he will certainly present a challenge for 'The Problem Child'.

To further this, Paul's opponent will have the pressure of the traditional boxing world on his shoulders and will aim to put an end to the YouTuber's boxing career. Rahman Jr. is more than capable of creating an upset against Jake Paul if he can perform under the pressure and bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far