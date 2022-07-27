Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Sky Sports pay-per-view price revealed for UK viewers

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua is set to take place on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight clash will be live on Sky Sports pay-per-view.

Despite the Brit signing a mega deal with digital streaming platform DAZN, Sky Sports stood strong in the bidding war to secure the event. This will be the broadcaster's last fight with the former Olympian after the long-serving partnership ended last month.

Many felt that Sky overspent for the event after paying £28 million to lock down the fight. This blew the BBC and DAZN out of the water, but it may leave the sports broadcaster struggling to recoup a significantly profitable sum in return.

Sky will be charging UK viewers £26.95 which tops the price of the previous showdown. This has left many fans angry, as many believed that £20 was an expensive amount for Joshua's fights anyway.

Anthony Joshua will be fully focused on completing his job with the aim of trying to take back his world titles with another rematch victory in Saudi Arabia.

View the tweet about the price via talkSPORT's Michael Benson here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Sky Sports UK PPV price for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch on Aug 20th will be £26.95.

Where does Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 rank in UK pay-per-view prices?

When the pair fought last year, the price for UK viewers was £24.95 which received a lot of disappointment from the Englishman's loyal fanbase.

This price reached the top of the UK pay-per-view prices, joint with Joshua/Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder 2, Andy Ruiz/Joshua 2 and Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao.

Joshua's next challenge will represent the most expensive UK pay-per-view price ever as Sky aim to secure as much revenue as possible after a heavy bid. The former two-time champion is a huge pay-per-view star, which is why DAZN were so eager to reach a deal with him.

Ultimately, despite the £2 price increase from Joshua's previous highest pay-per-view, the 32-year-old will still rack up a lot of viewings. Alongside Fury, the former Olympian is one of England's most-watched stars.

