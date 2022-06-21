"Bob stole my line" - Mayweather Promotions CEO and Bob Arum make fun of DAZN

Top Rank boxing promoter Bob Arum has been joined by Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe in making fun of DAZN.

DAZN is a newer company that's involved with boxing right now as a digital streaming service. It has also secured a partnership with Matchroom Boxing. Eddie Hearn and DAZN have disrupted the traditional broadcasting industry and have recently acquired the services of Anthony Joshua.

Despite the new methods of the streaming service, Bob Arum has slammed the company by calling it 'Dead-zone' and Leonard Ellerbe has agreed.

Comments from Arum circulated after he claimed that he would not loan his fighter Artur Beterbiev to DAZN. Following the Russian's victory over Joe Smith Jr. on June 18, the promoter told BoxingScene.com:

“One thing with Beterbiev is that now that he is known to the public and so many people have seen him, we ain’t doing a fight on ‘Dead-Zone’ which nobody watches.”

Leonard Ellerbe then shared the headline on Twitter and captioned the post:

"Bob stole my line, but I approve this message!"

Ellerbe has been going back and forth with Eddie Hearn after the English promoter suggested signing Gervonta Davis to DAZN. The American responded to Hearn's comments by suggesting that he would like to "stomp him out."

Does nobody watch DAZN like Bob Arum claims?

With the help of Matchroom's Eddie Hearn, DAZN has sparked a lot of success in the boxing industry.

The streaming service recently signed pay-per-view star Anthony Joshua to a nine-figure deal that will boost viewing figures even further. Additionally, the plan is to branch out into pay-per-view events.

On April 30, DAZN showcased an historic event for women's boxing as Katie Taylor fought Amanda Serrano inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event sold around 18,000 tickets and the subcription event secured 64 million views, which are still continuing to grow.

Over 230 countries were listed as locations that fans were viewing from and the event ammassed a live audience of 1.5 million views on the global streaming service. The event became the most-watched female headlined boxing broadcast of all time.

DAZN also have many more exciting shows that are approaching, including Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3, which will take place in September. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 will also be showcased on DAZN in August.

