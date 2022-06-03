"Why are you so obssessed with me?" - Eddie Hearn sings a song in response to Leonard Ellerbe

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. The American threw some verbal shots at the Brit after hearing Hearn express his desire in wanting to sign Gervonta Davis.

Hearn has never been shy about making enemies in the boxing business, and it looks like he has a new one in Leonard Ellerbe.

Ellerbe has served as Floyd Mayweather’s longtime financial manager, and it’s safe to say he did not approve of the way Hearn spoke about his fighter. With Davis claiming that he would end his partnership with Mayweather Promotions, Hearn jumped on the opportunity.

Despite this, Ellerbe discussed the issue on The Last Stand with Brian Cluster for Showtime, where he said:

“He’s [Hearn's] a clown, and everybody knows that. That’s why you just laugh... I try to be as professional as I can possibly be. But he’s the one guy that I can possibly say that if I had the opportunity, I’d stomp him out."

See the full interview below:

Eddie Hearn has since responded to Ellerbe's comments when being interviewed by iFL TV, where he comedically spun the words of the famous song "Ain't No Sunshine" and sang:

"Ain't no sunshine when Tank's gone, feel the pain when he goes away. Ain't no sunshine when Tank's gone, oh Leonard Ellerbe, why are you so obsessed with me?"

With Gervonta 'Tank' Davis looking like he could be departing his current promotional partnership, Hearn may look to anger Ellerbe even more. The Brit will hope to sign the star to add to his collection of big boxing names, including Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

Watch Hearn respond to Ellerbe below:

Will Eddie Hearn sign Gervonta Davis?

Eddie Hearn is regarded as one of the best promoters in the business. He is the Chairman of Matchroom Sports and Professional Darts Corporation and is the son of promoter Barry Hearn OBE, founder of Matchroom Sport.

The 42-year-old already has an abundance of talent to fight under his promotional team. This includes former pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, and female boxing icon Katie Taylor.

Gervonta Davis is Hearn's next target as he looks to be available as a free agent. The twenty-seven-year-old is now ranked No.4 in The Ring's lightweight rankings but has struggled to gain a consistent level of notable names to fill up his resume.

Hearn will not hesitate to sign the lightweight star if the young American truly is cutting ties with Leonard Ellerbe and Floyd Mayweather. The British promoter has already shown enthusiasm in signing 'Tank', so Ellerbe's recent comments won't scare Eddie Hearn away.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has stated that he will be reaching out to Gervonta Davis to find out if he's out of contract with Mayweather Promotions and, if so, then potentially make him an offer to sign with Matchroom/DAZN. [ @IFLTV Eddie Hearn has stated that he will be reaching out to Gervonta Davis to find out if he's out of contract with Mayweather Promotions and, if so, then potentially make him an offer to sign with Matchroom/DAZN. [@IFLTV]

