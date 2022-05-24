"I need to be the one to control my career" - Gervonta Davis on leaving Floyd Mayweather's promotion

In an interview with The Last Stand to promote his fight with Rolando Romero, Gervonta Davis explained his thoughts and feelings on why he was leaving Mayweather Promotions. He said:

"It's about becoming a man, handling your own responsibilities, your own priorities. I feel as though it's my career, so I need to be the one to control my career. And it's time. Everyone doesn't need training wheels forever. There a time to ride your own bike without training wheels."

It was then confirmed that his fight against Rolly Romero on May 28, 2022 would be his last with Mayweather Promotions. Floyd Mayweather stated:

"I will always love Tank. I look at him as a son, and he's got to do what's best for him. I feel like I've done a good job with him thus far building him, putting him in great fights. He's steady growing, he's steady learning, but I'm proud of him."

Gervonta Davis stated that the feelings were mutual between them, and that there was no bad blood or harsh feelings behind him leaving Mayweather Promotions.

Gervonta Davis fights on May 28

Gervonta Davis is set to face off against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero for the WBA Lightweight World Championship title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The two have been trading metaphorical jabs at one another since the fight was announced, making comments about facial appearance, height, reach, and intelligence. Nothing has been off the table for the two fighters.

Both undefeated, Davis (26-0) and Romero (14-0) are both considered knockout artists, with 'Tank' holding 24 to his name and Romero with 12.

Davis, a five-time world champion, has won bouts against tough names like Isaac Cruz, Mario Barrios, Francisco Fonseca, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Leo Santa Cruz. Romero, the No.1-contender, has held the WBA Interim Lightweight Title from 2020 to 2021. 'Rolly' has had bouts with Anthony Yigit, Avery Sparrow, Jackson Marinez and Arturs Ahmetovs.

Opinions on who will come out the victor and who will lose their undefeated streak have been split. Some believe Davis is too aggressive for Romero to handle, while others think 'Rolly's' funky style of fighting will cause problems for 'Tank' and expose some of his weaknesses.

