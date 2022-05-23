Three potential opponents for Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition

Floyd Mayweather dominated ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore in an exhibition fight between the pair in Abu Dhabi.

During the fight, Mayweather made a mockery of his opponent. ‘Money’ spoke to commentators during the bout, danced with the ring girls in between rounds and even acted as ring girl during a round.

Throughout his career, Floyd Mayweather has been willing to hold exhibition bouts. As long as ‘Money’ can make money, he will continue to do so.

Mayweather could make a fortune in an exhibition fight against the following three opponents.

[📽️ Floyd Mayweather in full flow, proving why his nickname is 'Money' at the press conference after his last exhibition fight with Logan Paul…

#3. Floyd Mayweather vs. Amir Khan

Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas at Arena Birmingham

For many years during their professional careers, fans called for a bout between Amir Khan and Floyd Mayweather. Fans of each fighter on social media would accuse one of ducking the other.

Amir Khan became immensely popular due to his fan-friendly style and lightning speed. Khan had suggested that his speed would cause Mayweather problems. With Khan entering his prime as a fighter at the same time Mayweather was entering his late 30s, he could have been right.

At the height of his career, Amir ‘King’ Khan was a huge star in boxing. He defeated a wealth of names including Paulie Malignaggi and Andriy Kotelnik.

There were questions about Khan’s punch resistance after a first-round knockout against Breidis Prescott in 2008.

Khan later faced Marcos Maidana in what was arguably the greatest win of his career. Maidana was a big puncher, what many believed to be Khan's biggest weakness. In a fight that was awarded Fight of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America, Khan reigned supreme.

Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan came closest to fighting in May 2014. That year, the Mayweather Promotions website put up a poll asking who Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent should be. One of the options was Marcos Maidana, who had just come off a shock victory over Adrien Broner. Broner, before his loss, was seen as the next big thing in boxing. The other option was Amir Khan.

Khan came out on top of the poll with a significant lead: 57% to the 43% of Maidana. Amir Khan lost to Danny Garcia a couple of years prior and had not had a significant win since. Khan’s last two fights at the time of the poll were against Luis Collazo and Julio Diaz. In the end, Floyd Mayweather ended up fighting Marcos Maidana

Now with both fighters retired professionally, there is no reason why the bout can't be made. Khan spends a lot of time in the UAE, and ran into Mayweather at the buildup to his fight with Don Moore. Khan and Mayweather appear to be friendly, and an exhibition bout would benefit them both financially.

#2. Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul at the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano weigh-in

On June 6 2021, Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The bout was not scored, so there was no winner after the fight had lasted eight rounds.

In the buildup to the fight between Mayweather and Logan, there was bad blood between Jake Paul and 'Money'. 'The Problem Child' would call out Mayweather and stress his desire for a fight on every possible occasion.

The brash Jake Paul was adamant that he would beat Mayweather in a fight, and made sure to let him know.

The tension between the two culminated when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather’s cap. A brawl would then break out.

Watch the commotion here:

It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Floyd's cap.

Floyd Mayweather was willing to fight Jake Paul in an officially sanctioned bout, but at 154lbs. In his professional fights, Paul has weighed in at around 190 lbs.

Jake Paul is undefeated as a professional boxer. However, he has never fought anyone that has boxed professionally before. Paul's opponents include Tyron Woodley twice, Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib. Paul has stopped all of his opponents.

Jake Paul even called out Floyd Mayweather after his fight with Don Moore.

I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Whilst there may be some animosity between Jake Paul and 'Money' Mayweather, there is no reason why the fight can’t be made. Mayweather's fight against Logan Paul was extremely successful and did over one million PPV buys.

Jake Paul may be a superior boxer to his brother Logan, but he is still a novice. He is, however, serious as a fighter and extremely dedicated in the gym. Boxing legend Mayweather, even at the age of 45, should still have enough to keep 'The Problem Child' at bay.

#1. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

The first fight between 'Money' Mayweather and Conor McGregor was huge. Conor McGregor was one of if not the biggest name in combat sports at the time. McGregor had an extremely successful run in UFC, but this would be his first boxing bout.

For Mayweather, however, this would be his last official professional fight. He ended his career on a high, stopping McGregor in the tenth round of the bout.

McGregor drew praise from many in the boxing world, including the likes of Mike Tyson and George Foreman. The former fighters were impressed that McGregor had fared better than they had expected him to.

The first fight did 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America. Both fighters earned over $100 million, with Mayweather's estimated earnings coming close to $300 million. Mayweather has expressed his willingness to have a rematch.

Negotiations have reportedly happened numerous times, and Mayweather said he would make the fight after the Logan Paul bout.

Edited by John Cunningham