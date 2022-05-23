Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, George Kambosos Jr. and others make official predictions 

FightHype received official predictions from some fighters for this weekend's upcoming battle between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

Teofimo Lopez stated that he strongly feels Romero will do well in his fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. So much so that he revealed he is digging into his pockets to place a bet on 'Rolly':

"Rolando is a real heavy puncher. Tank Davis has yet to face someone that's a natural 135 pounder. I'm putting a 100,000 on Rolly."

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. shared different opinions. Haney came in hot with his statement on the fight:

"Who the f*ck is Rolly? Tank is going to beat the sh*t out of him."

George Kambosos Jr. added:

"He's [Davis] a very good fighter. I think he's gonna absolutely destroy that other guy."

Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, sided with Lopez when asked about his opinions on the matchup. He reasoned that Romero's interesting fighting style would be an advantage for him against Davis:

"I think he's severely underestimated. He may look funky, but he knows his funky moves. There's a lot of attributes that might be against Tank this fight."

The fighters did not have unanimous thoughts on who would come out as the victor of the Davis vs. Romero battle. All will surely tune in on Saturday to see which of them made the right predictions.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

The tension leading up to their fight has been building since the matchup was announced. Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero have continuously insulted one another, adding new layers of hype that fans have been watching closely.

Romero made comments towards Davis about his intelligence, height, and lack of reach, which has seemingly grated 'Tank's nerves. As a notably aggressive and sometimes reckless fighter, one might wonder if getting Davis wound up is part of Romero's plan to exploit his hotheadedness in the ring.

Teofimo Lopez stated when giving predictions for the fight that he felt Romero would be victorious due to Davis' inability to keep a level head:

"He's very stylistic with it and everything, however he's just careless."

Lopez explained that with a puncher like Romero, being careless could absolutely cost him the fight, which is why he has placed money on 'Rolly' to win.

Rolando recently posted some light-hearted, boastful training to Instagram:

