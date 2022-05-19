“Ryan Garcia is a 10 times bigger puncher than 'Tank'” - Rolly Romero compares 'KingRy' to Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero laid out his thoughts on fellow lightweight contenders Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney. Romero is set to face Gervonta Davis on the 28th of May.

Rolly had some choice words for Devin Haney, but was much more complimentary of Ryan Garcia:

"I think he is a horrible fighter, I think he is a very chinny fighter. I think he is very inferior to everybody else in the division and I hope Kambosos knocks his as* out. Me and Ryan will fight at welterweight. It will be one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing if not the biggest fight in the history of boxing. Ryan Garcia is a 10 ten times bigger puncher than 'Tank'."

Watch the explosive interview here:

Romero continued his trash-talking battle with Gervonta Davis, saying he is much bigger and stronger than his opponent. Romero has maintained that he has a power and speed advantage as well as his size. Romero is billed at 5'8" and Davis is 5'5½″.

Rolly Romero is a massive underdog in his fight with Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero is the No.1-ranked lightweight with the WBA. The position has earned him a shot at Gervonta Davis’ WBA Lightweight Championship. Rolando Romero and Gervonta Davis have been embroiled in an intense trash-talking for some time now.

The beef between the two fighters stems from 2017. According to Romero, Davis said he would spar with him but did not turn up.

Despite the underdog tag, Romero remains confident:

"I don’t like him as a person, I think he is a piece of a sh*t person. And honestly he is going to get his ass whooped he is a piece of sh*t for the sport too. He cant do sh*t. He a bi**h. One round, I'm way more accurate, way more explosive and way more accurate than anyone else he has faced. He is going to get knocked out from the first point he leads. He is going to run right into me."

Other fighters have had their say on the bout. Regis Prograis has said Gervonta Davis will "kill" Romero. George Kambosos Jr. has even likened Romero to a "sacrificial lamb."

