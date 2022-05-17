Regis Prograis believes Gervonta Davis will 'Kill' Rolando Romero

Gervonta Davis will destroy his next opponent, according to rival Regis Prograis. WBA Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will face Rolando Romero on may 28th.

Regis Prograis went live on social media and answered various questions from fans. One of the topics that came up was the fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero:

“I think Gervonta will kill Rolly. The only thing Rolly has got for him is his confidence. He Really thinks he is going to beat Gervonta and that sh*t is important like a motherfu***r. Theres one thing that’s super important that confidence. Rolly really thinks he is going to knock Gervonta out."

Prograis and Gervonta have taken shots at each other throughout the years.

Prograis has been complimentary of Davis, but maintains that he would beat him in the ring:

“He is a big puncher, he does have skills, he’s a southpaw. I think sometimes he can be slick but when he gets into fight mode, he’s kinda like the same person as me, like he likes to fight. Once I get my rhythm, I think it would probably be a pretty comfortable fight. He gets hit a lot. You can’t get hit too much by me.”

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero was originally scheduled for December 5 2021

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (26-0), was and remains the overwhelming favorite for the fight. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-0) is far less experienced than Davis but, like his opponent, possesses tremendous punch power. Neither fighter likes the other and their bad blood has been evident in the press conferences.

The first time Davis and Romero were scheduled to face each other, the fight was cancelled. Several women came out on social media with allegations of sexual assault by Romero.

'Tank' is no stranger to public scrutiny for his actions in this regard either. A video on social media showed him and a woman in a physical altercation. Davis has even been charged with domestic violence in the past.

Following the withdrawal of Rolando Romero, Prograis volunteered to step in.

Rougarou @RPrograis twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/… Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix PBC, Showtime are actively looking for opponents to replace Rolando Romero on December 5th, sources tell @SInow . Romero, an undefeated lightweight contender, has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. PBC, Showtime are actively looking for opponents to replace Rolando Romero on December 5th, sources tell @SInow. Romero, an undefeated lightweight contender, has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. I’ll fight his lil ass on short notice. Floyd and Leonard both said they love that fight. But we all know that’s bullshit. Tank ain’t fighting no elite fighters anytime soon even on short notice. Let’s see who they gonna find for him I’ll fight his lil ass on short notice. Floyd and Leonard both said they love that fight. But we all know that’s bullshit. Tank ain’t fighting no elite fighters anytime soon even on short notice. Let’s see who they gonna find for him 👀 twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/…

Instead, ‘Tank’ faced Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. Cruz put in a much stronger effort than most were expecting, and became only the second fighter to go the distance with Davis. Nevertheless, an injured Gervonta Davis came through the fight winning via unanimous decision.

