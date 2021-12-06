How much did Gervonta Davis make from the Isaac Cruz fight?

Gervonta Davis reportedly earned $1 million for his fight against Isaac Cruz, as reported by Jed Goodman of jedigoodman.com on Twitter.

Davis' dance partner Isaac Cruz reportedly made $300,000 for the fight, however, the numbers only include the official show purse and not the variable payouts including bonuses and sponsorships.

Gervonta Davis succeeded in keeping his unbeaten record intact after beating Isaac Cruz via unanimous decision. Although 'Tank' didn't manage to put Cruz down on canvas as he's known to do so, Davis' speed proved to be too much for Cruz, who struggled to land anything substantial on Floyd Mayweather's prodigy.

From the opening bell, Cruz, with his trademark style, marched forward in order to bully 'Tank' but soon realized the difference in speeds. Towards the end of the fight, it seemed as though Isaac Cruz was edging closer towards a decision for himself but Gervonta Davis managed to keep his composure and landed more significant shots in the later rounds.

The judges scored the close contest in favor of Gervonta Davis with scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Davis retained his WBA lightweight title.

Gervonta Davis revealed that he broke his hand in the sixth round of the fight against Isaac Cruz

In the post-fight interview, Gervonta Davis revealed that he had broken his hand in the sixth round of the fight with Isaac Cruz and hence, couldn't secure his trademark knockout against Cruz.

'Tank', while speaking to Jim Gray of Showtime Sports, said that he injured his hand in the sixth round and still tried to throw with a broken hand.

"I hurt my left hand in probably the sixth round but I've got to throw it. I have to go get it checked out. It's shaking but it is what it is, that's what comes in the sport."

Watch Gervonta Davis' full post-fight interview below:

