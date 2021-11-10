"Did this clown just compare himself to Canelo?" - Former champion Regis Prograis rips "punch drunk" Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis recently gave an interesting take on Canelo Alvarez's victory over Caleb Plant. Canelo was dominant throughout the fight and ended Plant with a 11th round stoppage. Davis took note of how the Mexican has been dominant ever since moving up to 168 pound division and made a tweet where he said:

"Canelo is me at 168..facts"

Take a look at what Gervonta Davis tweeted below:

Gervonta Davis @Gervontaa Canelo is me at 168..facts Canelo is me at 168..facts

It is worth noting that Gervonta Davis is known for his ferocious power. He has won 24 out of his 25 fights via TKO/KO. Canelo, much like Davis, has been doing the same since moving to the super-middleweight division, with only one of his fights going to a decision.

Because of this, Gervonta Davis saw a bit of similarity between him and the pound-for-pound king. However, it was not well received by Regis Prograis. The former light-welterweight champion blasted the 27-year-old and said:

"Did this clown just compare himself to Canelo??? He must be punch drunk already"

Take a look at what Regis Prograis tweeted below:

Prograis was seemingly having none of it and ripped through Davis' statement. The 32-year-old feels like Davis must have been 'punch drunk' to have made comments like this.

It is worth noting that 'Tank' does not boast half of the resume that Canelo Alvarez has. Davis is only 25 fights deep in his career and still has a lot to do to be in a position to compare himself to the Mexican.

Regis Prograis is not a big fan of Davis, having called him out many times in the past. Prograis even offered to step in as a replacement for Davis' bout on December 5th. However, Isaac Cruz was later booked to fight the American.

Why was a replacement needed for Gervonta Davis' December bout?

'Tank' was supposed to take on Rolando Romero on December 5th, however, he was pulled out of the fight later. This came after several women accused Romero of sexually assaulting them. The 26-year-old now fights legal charges and had to step down from fighting Davis.

As soon as the news broke, the promoters started looking for a new opponent to face Gervonta Davis. Isaac Cruz was then booked to take on Davis come December 5th.

