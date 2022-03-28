"He's like a sacrificial lamb" - George Kambosos Jr. reacts to Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

George Kambosos Jr. has given his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero matchup. In an interview with FighHype.com, 'Ferocious' reacted to the fight being back on after multiple complications:

"Yeah it's not a big fight at all. The other guy, I'm not sure who he is, but he's not even a top fifteen kind of guy. So, Tank should get rid of him real quick, real early. He's like a sacrificial lamb, I believe. He's, this other kid, so Tank will destroy him and you will never hear of this kid again."

Take a look at the interview:

The fight was initially set to take place last December, but Romero got into legal trouble and had to pull out of the fight. Now that the fight is back on, Rolly gets an opportunity to back up all his trash talk and Gervonta Davis gets an opportunity to silence all his critics.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis on his contract situation going into the Rolly Romero fight on May 28th… Gervonta Davis on his contract situation going into the Rolly Romero fight on May 28th… https://t.co/hk9GUMFEvL

George Kambosos Jr., on the other hand, is getting set to take on Devin Haney for an undisputed title fight in Australia. 'Ferocious' won his titles in November last year. Since then, he has been trying to finalize an opponent for his first title defense. After Vasyl Lomachenko pulled out of the title race, Devin Haney stepped up and got a chance to fight the unified champion.

George Kambosos Jr. sends a message of support to Vasyl Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. sent Vasyl Lomachenko a message of support following his decision to stay in Ukraine. 'The Matrix' had the chance to leave his country in order to train for a fight against 'Ferocious'. However, the Ukrainian declined the offer and decided to stay back and defend his country against the Russian invasion. Kambosos then sent a message to Lomachenko on Twitter:

"@VasylLomacheko I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your country please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless."

Take a look at the tweet:

'Ferocious' will look to beat Devin Haney, become the Undipsued Lightweight Champion, and then face Vasyl Lomachenko before the end of this year. An act that is easier said than done. However, he will first have to get past Devin Haney, one of the most technically sound and skilled fighters in the lightweight division.

