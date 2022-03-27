"We're trying to close a deal" - Eddie Hearn gives an update on Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Eddie Hearn has provided fans an update on the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney situation. Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of uncertainty on who 'Ferocious' will fight next.

Now that Vasyl Lomachenko is out of the picture, 'The Dream' is the favorite to take on Kambosos. In an interview with Boxing Social, Hearn said:

"Yeah I mean we're tryna close a deal with DAZN. Well DAZN are trying to close a deal with Lou DiBella. But obviously, we need to, whoever Kambosos does a deal with on the US side for TV, obviously that puts us in a situation where we have to see. But, confident DAZN can close the deal but we'll see what happens in the next 48 hours."

Take a look at the interview:

Eddie Hearn is confident that DAZN can make a deal with Lou DiBella for the fight to go ahead as planned. George Kambosos Jr. wants the fight to take place in his hometown of Australia. Since he is the champion, he gets to set the terms and conditions of the fight. Haney holds just one belt in the division and it's the only belt Kambosos does not have.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has revealed that the offer they've received for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney includes a rematch clause for Kambosos Jr. [@Boxing_Social] Eddie Hearn has revealed that the offer they've received for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney includes a rematch clause for Kambosos Jr. [@Boxing_Social]

Eddie Hearn believes Frank Warren has an unhealthy obsession with him

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman believes Frank Warren has a major issue with him. In an interview with Boxing UK, Hearn laid into Warren and trashed the recent fights he has put together:

"If I put that fight on as a main event, I would get absolutely lynched. It was abysmal and you know, the viewing figures were abysmal for that fight, and his last fight as well. So I just dunno, for ten or twelve years he's been talking about me nonstop. Waking up in the morning, wondering what I'm doing. Going to bed at night, wondering what I'm doing. That's not healthy."

Take a look at the interview:

Queensberry Promotions CEO Frank Warren does not share a very cordial relationship with Eddie Hearn. The pair tend to get involved in trash-talk over social media and interviews, even more so than their fighters. While it can help to sell their fights, the mutual hatred seems to be very genuine between the pair.

