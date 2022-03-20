"We've seen him decline a bit" - Frank Warren reacts to the leaked sparring footage of Anthony Joshua vs. Joe Joyce 

Frank Warren recently criticized Anthony Joshua after a video of 'AJ' and Joe Joyce got leaked and went viral. In an interview with Boxing UK, Warren spoke about the footage and explained why he thinks it's not relevant to today:

"Well it's a mystery why it's been leaked isn't it? But I'm sure it's been leaked for a certain reason. I don't know how old that footage is, all I know they're both in their thirties now. You gotta look at what they've done over the last few years. You know Joe's done extremely well for himself, he's got himself into the number one mandatory position. We've all seen AJ, we've seen him at the top and we've seen him, in my opinion decline a bit."

The Queensberry Promotions CEO believes Joshua's best days are behind him. Both Joe Joyce and 'AJ' have evolved as fighters and are not the same as they were in the leaked video. Frank Warren also went on to say that the sparring footage he really wants to see is between Daniel Dubois and Joshua.

Joshua is currently awaiting information on Oleksandr Usyk to know whether or not he will be able to fight the Ukrainian in a rematch. If Usyk cannot make it back in time for the rematch, Joshua will look for an interim fight before Usyk can get back into training.

Frank Warren talks about Dillian Whyte not attending future press conferences with Tyson Fury

Frank Warren has revealed what will happen if Dillian Whyte fails to attend any more press conferences. 'The Body Snatcher' refused to show up at the fight announcement press conference and has not spoken about it yet. In an interview with Boxing UK, Warren revealed how Whyte is bound by contract to attend these events:

"Well if he don't weigh-in, he can't fight. I mean, and he's contractually bound to do, as he was for launching the fight. He's contractually bound to do that and if he doesn't do it then he's gonna have a problem with us because that's what he signed up for."

With less than five weeks to go for the Fury vs. Whyte showdown, it remains to be seen if Dillian Whyte decides to show up for the promotional press conferences and the weigh-in. Tyson Fury does not seem to be bothered by Whyte's antics and is carrying the press conferences all by himself.

