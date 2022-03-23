"We've received an offer" - Eddie Hearn gives an update on George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

Eddie Hearn has given fans an update on the never-ending saga of who George Kambosos Jr. will fight next. Vasyl Lomachenko and Devin Haney have been in a two-horse race for the match-up against 'Ferocious'. However, the latest developments suggest that Lomachenko will not leave Ukraine anytime soon and has chosen to stay and defend his country.

In light of this, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman gave fans an update on the situation via Michael Benson on Twitter:

Asked Eddie Hearn for latest on George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney: "Yes, we are in negotiations, we've received an offer. We're reviewing that today and hopefully if the terms are acceptable to Devin Haney, which I believe they will be, then we'll move forward with the fight."

Vasyl Lomachenko was initially the favorite to take on Kambosos Jr. However, 'The Dream' will now look to take on the Australian in a match for the title of undisputed. If the fight is made, the winner will hold all of the world titles in the lightweight division. This division is one of the most star-studded divisions in boxing currently and there's a lot of mega fights that can take place.

Time will tell if Eddie Hearn can successfully land the Kambosos deal for Haney.

Eddie Hearn talks about his experience at UFC London alongside Dana White

Eddie Hearn spoke about his time at the UFC London event alongside Dana White last weekend. Hearn was at the O2 Arena with Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, and Frazer Clarke. In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Hearn spoke about his experience:

"I've never seen the sport up close, it was thrilling. It was so interesting to actually learn and see the sport up close. Obviously UFC is a huge organisation. And, yeah look we all know I'm the best boxing promoter in the world, but am I the best promoter in the world? I think you probably have to give the edge to Dana White. So it was pretty good to be around him and just learn. I'm not arrogant enough to think I can't learn from people who are very successful at what they do."

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman and the UFC President have struck up quite the friendship. It will be interesting to see if their friendship ever leads to crossover events between the UFC and boxing.

