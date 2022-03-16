Eddie Hearn believes George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney will happen next

Eddie Hearn believes a pivotal lightweight bout between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney will go down in the near future.

In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, Hearn claimed that after much speculation as to who the next challenger would be, Kambosos Jr. will defend his titles against Haney.

After George Kambosos Jr. pulled off an upset victory against Teofimo Lopez last year, numerous fighters were rumored to be taking on the Australian champ. He produced a spectacular performance to defeat the previously undefeated Lopez via split decision. The Aussie captured the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with his victory and only needs one more title to become undisputed at lightweight.

Devin Haney currently holds the WBC title and shortly after Kambosos Jr. was victorious, the two were seen discussing a unification bout in person. Both seemed keen to make the fight happen and mutual respect was shown between the two champions.

Kambosos Jr. went on to watch Haney's fight against Joseph Diaz. Post-fight, Haney reiterated his desire to face the Australian in a unification fight. He said:

"All I can say is let's make it happen, the fans want to see it, he want's to make it happen, I want to make it happen, it should be a very easy fight to make happen."

Until a few weeks ago, Vasyl Lomachenko was the frontrunner to face George Kambosos Jr. next. According to Bob Arum, a fight between Kambosos Jr. and Lomachenko was close to being agreed upon. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Arum said:

"We had a deal in principle"

However, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Devin Haney is now set to get his opportunity to become the undisputed champion. Lomachenko, along with other Ukrainian sports stars such as Oleksandr Usyk, Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, have opted to defend their country against the Russian invasion.

