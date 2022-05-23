Jake Paul backs Rolly Romero to beat Gervonta Davis 

Jake Paul has given his predictions for the upcoming fight between Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis. Rolly, whose real name is Rolando Romero, is taking on 'Tank' on May 28th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both Floyd Mayweather Promotions fighters will put their unbeaten records on the line and fight for the WBA World Lightweight title.

With just a week to go until their highly awaited fight, here's what 'The Problem Child' predicted:

"Tonight I got 1. David Benavidez win by KO 2. Ashton Sylve win by KO Next weekend I got 1. Rolando Romero win by UD."

Paul also gave his predictions for the David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux card that took place on Saturday night. So far, 2 of his three predictions have come true. Benavidez knocked his Canadian opponent out and forced his corner to stop the fight, to win via TKO. Ashton Sylve, a fighter who is signed to his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions, also won his fight via KO.

Sylve trains alongside Paul and is signed to MVP. After two successful predictions, it will be interesting to see if his third prediction comes true as well. Gervonta Davis will do anything in his power to stop it from coming true, so he can retain his WBA World Lightweight title and his unbeaten record.

Take a look at the tweet by Jake Paul:

Jake Paul runs the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds and hints a move to the NFL

Jake Paul reportedly ran a 40-yard dash in under 5 seconds, on the sand. 'The Problem Child' is currently residing and training out of Puerto Rico. After a sprint session, the 24-year-old decided to test his 40-yard timings without any cleats, on the sand. He posted the video on Twitter and captioned it saying:

"40 yard dash messing around = 4.54 seconds. 1. No cleats 2. Sand 3. This was after a workout of 16 sprints."

He then took to his Instagram and spoke about how, if he had a coach and ran with cleats, he could run the 4-yard dash in 4.3 seconds. He also spoke about how he wanted to try out for the NFL after his boxing career.

'The Problem Child' is currently preparing for his next fight, which is scheduled to be on August 13th against an unnamed opponent. It will be interesting to see if Paul does try out for the NFL after he is done with boxing.

Watch the video below:

