David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux - Full Fight card results 

David Benavidez made his highly awaited return to the ring after more than 6 months away. The unbeaten Arizona native took on the former World Champion David Lemieux at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, May 21st. The scheduled 12-round bout was the main event on Saturday night. For Lemieux, it was a chance to beat one of the top contenders in the division.

For Benavidez, on the other hand, it was the first step towards his goal to unify the the 168-pound division. Benavidez will look to challenge for the belts next. The former two-time world champion wants what he believes is rightfully his. In the co-main event, Cuban Yoelvis Gomez took on Mexican Jorge Cota in a ten-round super welterweight bout.

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux - main card results

David Benavidez def. David Lemieux via TKO (corner stoppage, R3 at 1:31) – wins interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship.

'El Bandera Roja' proved to be too much for Lemieux to handle. The Arizona native started off strong and was too big and strong compared to his opponent. David Lemieux had no answer to the former two-time world champion's offense. Benavidez scored an early knockdown in the second round. The Canadian somehow managed to hold on till the end of the round.

However, in the third round, Benavidez went back to work and did not let the former world champion breathe. At 1 minute and 31 seconds into the third round, his opponent's corner had seen enough and requested the referee to stop the fight. 'El Bandera Roja' won the vacant interim WBC Super Middleweight Title.

Yoelvis Gomez def. Jorge Cota via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Luis Reynaldo Nunez def. Jonathan Javier Fierro via unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)

David Benavidez vs David Lemieux - undercard results

Victor Ortiz def. Todd Manuel via unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 97-92)

Jesus Abel Ibarra def. Ernesto Guerrero via KO (R1)

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia def. Rowdy Legend Montgomery via unanimous decision (60-52, 60-52, 60-52)

Richardson Hitchins def. Angel Rodriguez via TKO (R4)

Chavon Davis def. Brent Oren via KO (R1)

Micky Scala def. Mike Plazola via KO (R6)

Estevan Villalobos def. Christon Edwards via KO (R3)

Julio Ocampo Hernandez def. Gibran Perez via KO (R1)

