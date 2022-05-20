"It makes it even juicier"- David Benavidez outlines his plans for fighting Jermell Charlo and Caleb Plant (2:40)

When sitting down with FightHype, David Benavidez offered an insight into his plans to fight Jermell Charlo and Caleb Plant after stopping David Lemieux. He stated:

"It could be Charlo first, and perfect, you know. It looks like that's what it's shaping up to be because Charlo said he's moving up to 168, and with that little scuffle we had it makes it even juicier to promote the fight."

Benavidez mentioned that he felt a matchup with Jermell Charlo was better than one with Caleb Plant, while saying:

"We're both hard hitters looking for the knockout all the time, and I feel like that would be more of a fan friendly fight, but I feel like I can stop Charlo. I'm a bigger guy, I hit harder, I'm faster, but he would definitely test me and bring the best out in me."

Benavidez explained that a matchup with Charlo would be more explosive. Whereas with Caleb, their fighting styles would differ. Also, it would require more chasing to cut off the ring to engage with Plant. Nevertheless, he stated he was excited for both fights to happen.

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux

Before David Benavidez can think about fighting Jermell Charlo or Caleb Plant, he must first face the Canadian knockout artist, David Lemieux.

Nicknamed 'The Demolisher', Lemieux holds a record of 43-4, with 36 KO's. He's gone rounds with Gabriel Rosado, Gennadiy Golovkin, Curtis Stevens, Billy Joe Saunders, and Gary O'Sullivan.

Benavidez, also known as 'El Bandera Roja', currently has an undefeated record of 25-0, with 22 KO's, and is a two-time WBC Super-Middleweight champion. He's had fights with Ronald Gavril, Anthony Dirrell, Kyrone Davis, and Ronald Ellis. As of July 2021, the Ring named him the best active Super-Middleweight.

When speaking about Lemieux with Brian Custer on the 'Last Stand', David Benavidez stated:

"His style is made for my style. He comes in forward, he's available to hit, and he stays there for my combinations."

