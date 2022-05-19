David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux: Preview and Prediction

David Benavidez and David Lemieux will fight for the vacant WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title this Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. The card will also feature a junior middleweight undercard bout between Yoelvis Gomez and Jorge Cota.

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Title is currently held by Canelo Alvarez, who cleaned out and unified the division in 2020 and 2021. Benavidez, a former WBC Super Middleweight Champion, is often tauted as the most likely challenger for Alvarez's belts. Lemieux is a well-known name in the division and a former IBF Middleweight Title holder.

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux Preview

David Benavidez currently has a record of 25-0 with 22 knockouts, while David Lemieux has a record of 43-4 with 36 knockouts. Benavidez is 25-years-old and a rising name in the division. Lemieux is 33-years-old and has earned a reputation as a tough contender. Both men are former title holders.

Lemieux has said that he is not planning to serve as a stepping stone for the younger man. He has been involved in two high-profile title bouts since 2015, first with Gennadiy Golovkin and then with Billy Joe Saunders. Both bouts were tough and ended with a loss for the Canadian. However, Lemieux has said that he has grown and matured as a boxer since his losses.

Benavidez has yet to lose a fight. He has twice won the WBC Super Middleweight Title and twice vacated it. His toughest opponents to date have not been of the caliber of Lemieux's, which includes a who's who of the middleweight and super middleweight divisions. For the young American, the bout will serve as a test of his mettle.

'El Bandera Roja' has said that he will pursue a fight with Jermell Charlo or Caleb Plant after taking on Lemieux this weekend. He likely intends to challenge Canelo Alvarez in the near future, should Alvarez return to the super middleweight division.

Check out the fight between David Lemieux and Gennadiy Golovkin here:

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux: Prediction

Benavidez is the favorite in the upcoming bout. However, Lemieux is far more experienced in the ring. He has said that this experience will be his greatest asset. With a record that includes bouts with Golovkin, Saunders, Glen Tapia, Curtis Stevens, and Marco Antonio Rubio, he has been in with some of the division's toughest names.

Lemieux has a lot to lose this weekend. If he does not earn a victory over Benavidez. He may find himself serving as a gatekeeper for the division's rising stars.

Yet, it seems likely that the young American will come out on top. With the speed and power he has demonstrated in recent bouts, and the path that he is currently on, it would take a tremendous performance from the Canadian to claim the win.

Prediction: Benavidez by stoppage.

