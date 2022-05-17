"I’m there to walk away with the title" - David Lemieux ready for upcoming fight with David Benavidez

David Lemieux and David Benavidez will fight on May 21 in Phoenix, Arizona, for the vacant WBC (Interim) Super Middleweight Title.

Benavidez reigned as WBC Super Middleweight Champion in 2017 and 2019 but vacated the title both times. Lemieux is a former IBF Middleweight Champion. He is an 8/1 underdog in the fight. Regardless, the Canadian recently told Ring Magazine that he is planning to walk away with the title:

"I’m there to walk away with the title around my waist at the end of the night. I’m not coming in there to just be an opponent. I’ve been champion of the world once; I’m planning on being champion of the world twice.”

Lemieux also said that he is not concerned about being an underdog but will not underestimate Benavidez, who he said will likely be on Gennadiy Golovkin’s level:

“Benavidez is a great fighter. He comes to fight... He’s not going backwards; I’m not going backwards. He’s a good boxer, I’m a good boxer. he has power, I have power. I believe I have more power than him and I’m going to prove that on fight night. I think he’s still young in the game, he still has things to learn.”

Lemieux, who is 33-years-old, challenged both Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders for their world titles in 2015 and 2017 respectively, losing both bouts.

David Lemieux vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

David Lemieux's comparison between Golovkin and Benavidez is significant. Golovkin gave Lemieux the toughest fight of his career, defeating him by stoppage in the eighth round of their bout. This is a recognition by the Canadian of Benavidez's skill level but also a statement of confidence in his own growth since the bout in 2015.

At the time of his fight with David Lemieux, Golovkin was 34-0 and in his prime. He was coming off a series of knockout wins over fighters such as Curtis Stevens, Willie Monroe Jr., Marco Antonio Rubio, and Matthew Macklin. His knockout/stoppage streak at the time was 20 consecutive bouts.

Benavidez has not faced the level of opposition that Golovkin had by 2015. The best in his division include Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant, Danny Jacobs, David Morrel, and Billy Joe Saunders. As of yet, he has not tested his mettle with any of them. However, he is regarded as one of the most promising names in the sport.

