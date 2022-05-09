"Styles make fights" - David Lemieux believes he can hurt David Benavidez

David Benavidez and David Lemieux will fight on May 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. Benavidez is currently the No.2-ranked super middleweight in the world, after Canelo Alvarez, who most recently fought at light heavyweight.

In an interview with The Last Stand on Showtime Sports, David Lemieux said that he has the tools to beat Benavidez:

"It's a big, tough fight but we're confident. Styles make fights, you know, and I believe that I have the abilities it takes to hurt him, to catch him, and to beat him. He's definitely a very tough opponent but I never wanted easy fights - I wanted the best fights."

Lemieux has stepped into the ring with some of the toughest middleweights in the world, including Curtis Stevens and Gennadiy Golovkin. He has a record of 47-4 with 36 knockouts.

Check out the full interview with Lemieux below:

David Lemieux vs. David Benavidez

Lemieux and Benavidez are fighting for the vacant WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title on Saturday, May 21st. Benavidez is coming off a knockout win over Kyrone Davies in November 2021. Lemieux, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout victory over David Zegarra in June 2021.

Benavidez is one of the most celebrated boxers in his division. He has been proposed as the next opponent for Canelo Alvarez, who currently holds the title of Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. Alvarez just lost to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight this weekend, and will likely return to super middleweight if he does not pursue a rematch with Bivol.

One of Lemieux's most well-known bouts was his 2015 IBF Title defence against Gennadiy Golovkin. Lemieux had claimed the title just four months prior, after defeating Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam in Montreal. Though he fought hard, Lemieux was ultimately stopped by Golovkin, who was making his way through the division with ease.

Check out the full fight between Golovkin and David Lemieux here:

If David Lemieux wins this month, he may well get another shot at the title. However, it seems likely that Benavidez will emerge victorious.

