David Benavidez reveals why he needs to stop David Lemieux

In an interview with Brian Custer on 'The Last Stand', David Benavidez sat down to discuss his upcoming fight with David Lemieux. The pair will meet in the ring on May 21, 2022, in the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona to fight for the interim WBC Super Middleweight Title.

When discussing what to expect from their fight, Benavidez stated:

"You should expect fireworks. With me it's always fireworks. I'm always going in there and trying to finish the fight, I don't like to leave it to the judges."

Benavidez examined his opponent's skillsets as a power-puncher and a knockout artist. He explained that this fight is motivating for both of them because it is a step up in competition, and a title is involved.

When Brian Custer asked why he felt he needed to stop David Lemieux, Benevidez responded:

"His style is made for my style. He comes in forward, he's available to hit, and he stays there for my combinations. I have combinations, I have power shots, I have body shots, and I have a tremendous jab, too, so I feel like his style is just tailor-made for me to go in there and stop him."

Benavidez posted this promotional video in preparation for his Lemieux fight to Instagram:

Watch the full interview here:

What's next for David Benavidez?

If on May 21st David Benavidez walks away with a win over David Lemieux, then he will become the interim WBC Super Middleweight Champion.

Should that happen, he would be in a position to get a title shot against current champion Canelo Alvarez, who may potentially be fighting Dmitry Bivol again, or completing his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin next.

A fight with Canelo after a win over Lemieux is not guaranteed. Some say a matchup with Jermell Charlo is more likely before fans get to see David Benavidez vs. Canel Alvarez.

Before any of that can happen, the undefeated 'El Bandera Roja' (25-0, 22 KOs) must face the dangerous Canadian knockout artist David 'The Demolisher' Lemieux (43-4, 46 KOs).

Benavidez posted this video of his meet and greet to promote his upcoming fight to his Instagram:

