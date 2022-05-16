Errol Spence Jr. reacts to Canelo Alvarez being uninterested in fighting him 

While being interviewed by the press, Errol Spence Jr. gave his opinion on a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez denied a fight with Spence Jr. at 164lbs, and instead proposed they do it at 168lbs, where he currently reigns as Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion.

When Spence Jr. was asked about his interest in a Canelo fight, he had this to say:

"I'm not worried about that. He can do what he wants to do. I don't have no thoughts on it. He can fight me and make 50 million."

The nonchalant Spence Jr. didn't seem too concerned about a fight with Canelo. It was reported that 'Cinnamon' is not interested in a fight with him either. After Canelo's loss against Dmitry Bivol, it is likely there will be a rematch. Failing that, Canelo will return to defend his belts and take on a trilogy match with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Errol Spence Jr. next fight

Errol Spence Jr. just fought Yordenis Ugas on April 16, and walked away with a victory via TKO in the 10th round.

As an undefeated southpaw, the boxer participated in the 2012 Olympics and now holds a record of 28-0, with 22 KOs to his name. Spence Jr., also known as 'The Truth' and 'Big Fish', stands at 5'9" with a reach of 72 inches. He is the current Unifed Welterweight Champion.

The 32-year-old boxer has had notable fights against opponents such as Chris Algieri, Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia, Chris van Heerden, Samuel Vargas, and Shawn Porter.

While he doesn't have any fights currently scheduled for the near future, fight fans are interested in seeing Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford meet in the ring. It has also been stated that Brian Castano, who Jermell Charlo just fought, invited Spence up to 154 for a bout.

Fights with Keith Thurman, Jessie Vargas, and Manny Pacquiao (upon his return to boxing) have also been stated as possible matchups for Spence Jr.

