Errol Spence Jr pays tribute to the legendary Lennox Lewis

Errol Spence Jr. has paid tribute to Lennox Lewis in a recent post on social media. Lewis is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. He was the last undisputed heavyweight champion and he beat fellow Hall of Famers such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitchko.

'The Lion' is also the only heavyweight in history to avenge all the losses on his professional record.

Check Errol Spence Jr.'s post republished by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Errol Spence paying tribute to Lennox Lewis on Instagram… Errol Spence paying tribute to Lennox Lewis on Instagram… https://t.co/Tzc9m8SAJU

Lewis first became a world champion in 1992 when he defeated Donovan Ruddock to capture the WBC belt. However, he lost his title just two years later after being stopped in the second by Oliver McCall at Wembley Arena.

The man from West Ham bounced back a few years later by avenging his defeat to McCall and reclaiming his WBC strap.

Lewis' next mega fight came against a former undisputed cruiserweight champion in Holyfield. Despite dominating the fight, a draw was awarded which led to an immediate rematch. This time 'The Lion' gave the judges no choice but to score him the victory.

His next defeat came against Hasim Rahman in 2001 which was seen as a major upset. But once again Lewis got his revenge by defeating Rahman with a fourth-round knockout in the rematch.

The icing on Lewis' industrial career was his final two wins against Tyson and then Klitchsko. With countless high-profile names on his resume, the Brit is rightly seen as an all-time great.

Watch the fight highlights of Lewis vs Tyson:

Will Errol Spence Jr. emulate Lennox Lewis?

It remains to be seen if Errol Spence Jr. will be remembered as a legend of the sport like Lewis. Spence is currently seen as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

'The Truth' holds the IBF, WBA and WBC Welterweight Championships. He has also previously beaten top fighters at 147 lbs like Kell Brook, Yordenis Ugas and Shawn Porter.

Nevertheless, Spence is missing a mega fight from his resume to cement his legacy. Time will tell whether a bout can be scheduled against Terence Crawford to discover who the best welterweight in the world is.

Spence recently mentioned that he would like to fight Canelo Alvarez too, which would further boost his status.

