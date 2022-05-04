Manny Pacquiao announces his son's special amateur bout on May 12 - "Here comes Manny Jr."

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. will be having a special amateur boxing bout on May 12, his legendary father, Manny Pacquiao, has announced on Instagram.

Manny captioned the announcement photo:

"Here comes Manny Jr.!"

The son of the great 'PacMan' recently won his first amateur bout and now has his sights on retaining his win streak. Pacquiao Jr. will next fight in Montebello, California, under Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions at the Montebello Country Club.

Despite having only one fight under his belt, Pacquiao Jr. has received criticism as he attempts to follow in his father's footsteps.

Pacquiao Jr. debuted in a packed gym against Andres Rosales in San Diego. He showed impressive composure and the ability to listen to his cornermen when calling for more combos and pressure, which will continue to refine with experience. The whole fight can be watched here,

By the final round, the entire gym was booming with cheers for the two fighters, but ultimately, Pacquiao Jr. walked away with the win.

The opponent for his second fight has yet to be named. Still, fight fans who have followed Manny Pacquiao's career will surely be on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what new challenges lie ahead for his son.

See PacMan's Instagram post:

Manny Pacquiao's son has big shoes to fill

Manny Pacquiao is a name that has transformed the world of boxing. 'Pacman's legacy has forever changed the sport and has inspired generations of boxers to chase after their dreams of greatness, including his son.

Manny Pacquaio had 72 fights and 62 wins, with 39 coming by knockout, eight losses, and two draws.

He fought against notable figures such as Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton, Oscar 'The Golden Boy' De La Hoya and Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr.

The landmark of one of the biggest fights in boxing history between Pacquiao and Mayweather Jr. has just passed. TopRank shared a highlight reel of their showdown on Instagram:

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. has a long way to go to reach his father's heights, but he has already taken the first step and secured a win.

May 12 will hold answers for fight fans on what to expect next from the young boxer.

Edited by Phil Dillon