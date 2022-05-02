On this day: Manny Pacquiao knocks out Ricky Hatton with thunderous shot

On May 2, 2009, Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton met at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Neil Leifer @LeiferNeil



Las Vegas, Nevada May 2, 2009.



#NeilLeifer #Photography #MGM #LasVegas #Knockout Ricky Hatton down after a knockout by Manny Pacquiao to decide the 2009 IBO Light Welterweight Title at MGM Grand Garden Arena.Las Vegas, Nevada May 2, 2009. Ricky Hatton down after a knockout by Manny Pacquiao to decide the 2009 IBO Light Welterweight Title at MGM Grand Garden Arena.Las Vegas, Nevada May 2, 2009.#NeilLeifer #Photography #MGM #LasVegas #Knockout https://t.co/txkjoYKlE7

Hatton was defending his IBO light welterweight title and had a 45-1-0 record at the time. Pacquiao, meanwhile, was coming off a stoppage victory over Oscar De La Hoya in December 2008. He was a five-division world champion and had a record of 48-3-2.

The fight between Pacquiao and Hatton was highly-publicized and involved a UK tour by both fighters, even though the card was held in the United States. Pacquiao was the favorite going into the bout, but was fighting far above his natural weight. It was unknown whether or not his power would translate.

The fight itself lasted just two rounds. In the first, Hatton was dropped with a dramatic right hand that sent him spiraling down. Pacquiao followed-up with a second knockdown before the frame was over.

The knockout punch came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the second round. After feinting a jab, Pacquiao unleashed a perfectly-placed left cross to the jaw, sending Hatton immediately to the canvas. The knockout was instant.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Pacquiao KOs Hatton



𝙎𝙄𝙈𝙋𝙇𝙔 𝙐𝙉𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀



in 2009, Ricky Hatton was shuddered by a Pacific typhoon Pacquiao KOs Hatton𝙎𝙄𝙈𝙋𝙇𝙔 𝙐𝙉𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀 #OnThisDay in 2009, Ricky Hatton was shuddered by a Pacific typhoon ⚠️ Pacquiao KOs Hatton ⚠️𝙎𝙄𝙈𝙋𝙇𝙔 𝙐𝙉𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀#OnThisDay in 2009, Ricky Hatton was shuddered by a Pacific typhoon 😳 https://t.co/OSrdedP0Oh

Check out the full fight between Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton here:

Manny Pacquiao's career after Ricky Hatton

By knocking out Ricky Hatton and claiming the title, Manny Pacquiao became the second boxer in history to win gold in six different weight divisions.

After defeating Miguel Cotto in November of the same year, he claimed a seventh, setting a new record. In 2010, Pacquiao beat Antonio Margarito and won the super welterweight title, breaking his own record.

After Margarito, Paquiao defeated Shane Mosley before taking the third of his four bouts with Juan Manuel Marquez. 'Pacman' defeated Marquez in 2011, but was knocked out by the Mexican great in their fourth and final bout in 2012.

In 2015, Pacquiao faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the biggest boxing matches of his generation. He lost on the scorecards after going the full 12 rounds.

His most recent fight was in August 2021 against Yordenis Ugas. He lost the fight via unanimous decision, bringing his record to 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts.

Edited by Harvey Leonard