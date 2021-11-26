"He's got to be up there with some of the best pound-for-pound" - Former two-division champion Ricky Hatton says Terence Crawford is the world's best welterweight

Terence Crawford produced an amazing performance against Shawn Porter this past weekend to defend his WBO welterweight title. Crawford's performance put a halt to all the critics who were bashing him for not fighting high-level boxers.

Since the fight, Terence Crawford has received a ton of praise for his outing against Porter. Many have even suggested that 'Bud' is the best welterweight in boxing right now, including Ricky Hatton.

The former British boxer was recently interviewed by Boxing Social and was asked for his opinion on who's the best welterweight in the world right now, to which he said:

"Crawford to be honest with you. He's gotta be up there with some of the best pound-for-pound in the world now after that performance. So you know as a boxing fan as we all are it will be interesting to see where he goes from here."

Ricky Hatton had nothing but praise for the reigning welterweight champion and suggested that he has to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now.

Terence Crawford is currently the number three ranked pound-for-pound fighter, behind Canelo Alvarez and Oleksandr Usyk.

🔟🇯🇵 Kazuto Ioka 📋 Updated Ring Magazine pound-for-pound rankings following Terence Crawford TKO10 Shawn Porter…1️⃣🇲🇽 Canelo2️⃣🇺🇦 Oleksandr Usyk3️⃣🇺🇸 Terence Crawford4️⃣🇯🇵 Naoya Inoue5️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Josh Taylor6️⃣🇺🇸 Errol Spence7️⃣🇺🇸 Teofimo Lopez8️⃣🇲🇽 Juan Estrada9️⃣🇺🇦 Vasyl Lomachenko🔟🇯🇵 Kazuto Ioka

Terence Crawford overtakes Errol Spence Jr. to become the number one ranked welterweight

Days after the most significant victory of his career, Terence Crawford acquired the top spot in the welterweight rankings. Going into the fight, 'Bud' was ranked No. 2 behind Errol Spence Jr.

Ring Magazine were quick to do the needful and gave the number one spot to Terence Crawford after his emphatic stoppage of Shawn Porter. Interestingly, it looks like Crawford will be taking on the IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. next.

If the fight materializes, we will not only see the WBO, WBC and IBF belts on the line, but also the No. 1 spot in the welterweight rankings. Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is the biggest fight to make in the division right now.

