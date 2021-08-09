Who won Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez 1, 2 and 3?

The first fight between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez ended in a split draw, while 'PacMan' won the second and third fights via a split decision and majority decision respectively.

The pair first fought way back in May 2004. The fight ended in a controversial split draw as the three judges scored the contest 115-110, 110-115 and 113-113.

The judge with the 113-113 scorecard was Burt Clements, who later admitted his mistake. He said that he did not know that he could score a round 10-6, which the other two judges did in the opening frame of the fight. If Clements had scored the first round 10-6, Pacquiao would have been the winner via split decision.

The second encounter between Pacquiao and Marquez took place in March 2008.This was, again, a razor-close fight that ended in a split decision victory for the Filipino fighter. The three judges scored the bout 115-112 (Pacquiao), 114-113 (Pacquiao) and 115-112 (Marquez).

The rivalry did not end with the rematch. The two fighters faced off for a third time in November 2011. For the second time in a row, Manny Pacquiao ended up with his hand raised at the end of the fight. This time, it was a majority decision victory for 'PacMan' as the three scorecards were 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112 in the Filipino fighter's favor.

The two fighters had a fourth fight in December 2012. This time, 'Dynamite' finally managed to get the better of Pacquiao and knocked him out in the sixth round. It was the boxing legend's first KO loss in over 13 years.

After their fourth bout, Marquez only competed twice more in the boxing ring. After facing Manny Pacquiao, 'Dynamite' fought Timothy Bradley and lost the WBO welterweight title via split decision.

The Mexican fighter's last bout took place in May 2014 when he competed against Mike Alvarado for the WBO international welterweight title. The 47-year-old won the bout via unanimous decision.

Manny Pacquiao will return to the boxing ring against Errol Spence Jr.

After a two-year hiatus, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to action against Errol Spence Jr. The fight will take place on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

