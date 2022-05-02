On This Day: Floyd Mayweather vanquishes Manny Pacquiao in 'Fight of the Century'

Seven years ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao put on a show for boxing fans around the world.

Top Rank Boxing shared a tweet commemorating the superfight between the legends of the sport, showcasing the highlights of their clash.

In their highly anticipated 2015 matchup, it was Mayweather who walked away with the win. The 50-0 boxer proved why he is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring against a highly skilled and equally legendary fighter in 'PacMan'.

Pacquiao has a record of 62 wins with 39 KOs, 8 losses, and 2 draws. Along with Floyd, he is considered one of the best of all time, and the only fighter to have 12 world titles in 8 separate divisions.

Top Rank shared an Instagram post showing the moment Floyd Mayweather and his family celebrated his win.

The lasting legacy of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao

The two fighters are widely considered to be among the all time greats, and their names have stretched beyond just the parameters of boxing.

'Money' Mayweather is considered one of the best defensive boxers in history, and was named 'Fighter of the Decade' in 2010 by the Boxing Writers' Association of America. ESPN ranked him as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the last 25 years as well. He holds the highest win-streak (26) of world title fights. He even made it to the Olympics in 1996, and walked away with a bronze medal when he reached the semi-finals of the featherweight division.

After retirement, Mayweather has broadened his horizons as a boxing promoter.

Manny Pacquiao, like Mayweather, was recognized as 'Fighter of the Decade', and was noted as No.2 on ESPN's pound-for-pound fighters of the last 25 years in 2016 (beaten out by Mayweather for spot No.1).

Since retiring, Pacquiao has focused his attention on being a senator in the Philippines, where he first began his career in Manila. Currently, he his running for president of his country, and has recently shared posts on Instagram about his election campaign.

Both fighters, closely matched in skills, accolades and awards, have inspired generations of boxers to pursue their dreams of achieving greatness.

