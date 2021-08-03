Is Manny Pacquiao running for president in the Philippines?

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will reportedly run for president in the Philippines in May 2022.

According to Pacquiao's spokesperson, Congressman Monico Puentevella, the eight-division world champion will file his candidacy for the upcoming general election.

Puntevella told CNN Philippines on Friday:

"Bahala na kung sinong [ibang] tatakbo (It doesn't matter who else are running) but Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao is going to run for President…he will file his candidacy."

Pacquiao is currently serving as a 'Senator of the Philippines'. He was elected to the position by the Commission of Elections in 2016 and subsequently became the acting president of PDP-Laban in December 2020.

After serving for six months as party president, the 42-year-old lost his position to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi last month after he openly criticized President Rodrigo Duterte over his soft stance on China's claims in the South China Sea.

Despite being ousted as party leader, many members of the PDP-Laban have insisted on Manny Pacquiao being the party's face for 2022. However, Secretary Cusi wants Ricardo Duterte and his daughter, Sara Duterte, to run for Vice-President and President respectively.

Both groups are up for proving their legitimacy before the Commission on Elections and even the Supreme Court.

Manny Pacquiao is set to face Errol Spence Jr. next

Manny Pacquiao is set to grace the squared circle at 42 years old. 'PacMan' will face unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, 2021.

The "Generational Showdown" will air on Fox pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on T-Mobile Arena's official website.

Manny Pacquiao will likely make an official announcement regarding his participation in next year's elections in September this year.

The outcome of the bout with Spence Jr. will heavily influence his decision. If Pacquiao claims the undisputed throne, he might re-consider his decision to run for president. A victory on August 21 could re-ignite the fire to compete professionally inside the veteran.

However, betting odds suggest Pacquiao's chances of winning are very thin. Spence Jr. is a -225 betting favorite against Pacquiao, who is a +156 underdog, per Rappler. Pacquiao's two-year hiatus from the sport, in addition to his out-of-prime age, is likely the reason for the betting odds..

