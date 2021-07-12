Manny Pacquiao claims upcoming opponent Errol Spence Jr. is a better boxer than Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao appears to hold his upcoming opponent Errol Spence Jr. in high regard. Pacquiao and Errol recently met for a press conference at Fox Television Studios in Los Angeles to announce their August 21 showdown.

Manny Pacquiao has revealed that he believes Errol Spence Jr. is a better boxer than former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather. During the press-conference, Errol was asked if he would seek tips from Mayweather, who defeated the Filipino senator in 2015.

Manny Pacquiao then interjected and lauded the 31-year old as a better boxer than Floyd. Taking a dig at Mayweather's defensive style, 'Pacman' said:

"Errol doesn’t need to get advice from Mayweather, because I believe that Errol is better than Mayweather. He will teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe."

Manny Pacquiao will enter the ring as the underdog when he takes on the undefeated Errol Spence Jr. (27-0) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While Pacquiao definitely doesn't need to fight Spence to enhance his legacy, the 42-year old continues to crave tough fights.

Manny Pacquiao will also face Errol Spence Jr. as a challenger after the WBA decided not to reinstate him as its welterweight champion due to inactivity. Meanwhile, Spence will put his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line when he faces Pacquiao on August 21.

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence come face-to-face for the first time ahead of their fight on August 21st…



[📽️ @PBConFOX]pic.twitter.com/UZdmfnZdk9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 11, 2021

Floyd Mayweather backs Errol Spence Jr to beat Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather believes he has reached a position where he can afford not to fight, unlike former rival Manny Pacquiao. 'Money' also revealed that he was going to impart some wisdom to Pacquiao's opponent Errol Spence Jr. ahead of their upcoming bout.

Backing 'The Truth' to defeat Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather said:

"Of course, I’m behind Errol Spence 100%.I wanna see Spence win. Actually, I’m going to call him and give him some pointers. Pacquiao, he has to fight but I don’t, I put myself in a position where I don’t have to fight anymore. I’m financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this. You’re going to hear a lot of people say ‘Floyd needed to do this’, no, I’m well off.”

