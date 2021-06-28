Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. tickets: How to buy and how much do they cost?

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. will take place on August 21, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the event can be bought from T-Mobile Arena's official website and on Axs.com. The cost of the tickets ranges from $105 - $10,000. The ticket value increases depending on the closeness to the ring.

Boxing fans across the globe will witness the return of the legendary 'Pac Man' as he enters the boxing ring after a two-year hiatus. The 42-year-old will take on 31-year old American boxer Errol 'The Truth' Spence Jr. in a welterweight title unification bout.

While Manny Pacquiao is the WBA "champion in recess" of the welterweight division, Errol Spence holds the WBC and IBF titles in the welterweight division.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Where can I buy the pay-per-view event, and how much will it cost?

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. will be broadcast in the USA through pay-per-view on Fox Sports Premier Boxing Champions.

Fans can also alternatively purchase the PPV from Fite.tv. The event will be streamed for a price o of $49.99.

Source: Manny Pacquiao signed the contract for an Aug. 21 welterweight title fight with Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas. Done deal. Massive fight, and at 42, the legend takes on the best 147-pounder in the world. PBC on FOX PPV. Pacquiao made the announcement with a promo poster — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 21, 2021

Manny Pacquiao releases thrilling trailer ahead of boxing comeback against Errol Spence Jr.

The first two reactions that fans had when they heard of Pacquiao vs. Spence were largely common. The first, of course, was joy at the return of the veteran. However, the second reaction was largely a concern surrounding how the 42-year-old aging veteran will take on a 31-year-old undefeated champion who is in his prime.

Manny Pacquiao pushed back against the idea that he’s “chasing the paycheck.” pic.twitter.com/vgxtssUEVy — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2021

While none of us have an answer for that, Manny Pacquiao has proven his mettle more than once. The last time Pacquiao entered the ring for professional competition, he was 40 years old and took on an undefeated 30-year-old world champion in Keith Thurman.

For those who are unaware, Manny Pacquiao won the fight via split decision. 'Pac Man' recently reminded the world why he is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. The Filipino took to Twitter to offer the world a glimpse into his training camp for the upcoming fight:

While Manny Pacquiao certainly won't be fighting as he did fifteen years ago, the video shows that he is still very much a force to be reckoned with.

Do you think Pacquiao will be able to shock the world yet again with a victory over Errol Spence Jr.? Let us know in the comments!

