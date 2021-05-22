Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr.: How much will it cost for you to order the fight?

Combat sports fans across the globe were thrilled when the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. was announced. The fight will mark Pacquiao's return to the boxing ring after more than two years. Pacquiao and his undefeated opponent will collide for the unified welterweight championship title on August 21 in Las Vegas.

In the United States, the Pacquiao vs Spence Jr. event will be broadcast on FOX Sports PPV, the prices haven't been released yet. Alternatively, interested fans in the US can stream the event via Fite.tv on a PPV basis. The entire event is priced at $49.99.

(📸: @MannyPacquiao) pic.twitter.com/9KKAqyQlXE — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 21, 2021

Who holds the advantage in Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.?

The last time Pacquiao stepped into the ring was on July 20, 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision to win the WBA welterweight title. With the victory, Manny Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight champion in history at 40. The 42-year-old will head into the fight against Errol Spence Jr. on the back of a three-fight win streak.

The American is undefeated in his professional career, with an impressive 27-0 record. Spence defeated Danny Garcia by unanimous decision to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles in his last fight. He won the IBF welterweight title in 2017 with a spectacular knockout victory against Kell Brook. In 2019, Spence became the WBC welterweight champion after edging Shawn Porter to a split decision victory.

Heading into the fight, Spence's biggest advantage over Pacquiao is that he is 12 years younger than his veteran opponent. At 42, Pacquiao is not the same fighter he used to be a decade ago, but even at this age, writing him off would be foolish.

42 Years Of Age And Still Fighting The Best. This Man Is A Legend, One Of The All Time Greats. This Ain’t No Walk In The Park But If Anyone Can, Pac-Man Can 👊🏻 Let’s Go @MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/wYuO0wuCtA — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) May 21, 2021

The fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr is expected to begin at around 11:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM PST in Las Vegas, United States.