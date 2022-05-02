Floyd Mayweather compares himself to Elon Musk, Bill Gates in message for grandson - "I’m not retiring from making money"

Floyd Mayweather recently sent a heartfelt message to his grandson Kentrell Jr., son of his eldest daughter Iyanna Mayweather and rap sensation NBA Youngboy, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Mayweather is currently hurtling towards an exhibition bout against undefeated boxer Don Moore. The fight will take place as part of the 'Global Titans Fight Series' on May 14. The action is set to unfold on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah Hotel in Dubai.

In his message to 'KJ', Mayweather vowed to continue boxing to earn as much money as possible for as long as his body permits. However, he admitted that he would only participate in exhibition bouts.

In the same post on Instagram, he went on to draw parallels between himself and business and tech moguls like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more, who continue to reign supreme in their respective fields regardless of their advanced age.

'Money' wrote in the caption of the post:

"Even in retirement, I’m still able to milk the game of boxing, continuing to make 8 figures or more. I will continue to do exhibition bouts making tons of money and people from all around the world will continue to pay because my hustle is just different. If Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and the Waltons continue making money in their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, then I’m not retiring from making money and I’m younger than all of them."

In addition to his touching message to Kentrell Jr., Floyd Mayweather also shared footage of himself sparring with a member of his team. Although it was merely a training session, Mayweather seemed to be in great shape and in high spirits.

Floyd Mayweather tattoos his signature on a fan

Floyd Mayweather was recently seen etching his name on a fan's back for all eternity. 'Money' displayed his artistic side as he tattooed his signature on the back of a social media influencer who goes by the name of Funky Matas.

Mayweather, who was in attendance at the The Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic, was approached by Matas with the task. Mayweather did not disappoint. Slipping on a pair of safety gloves and plugging in a tattoo machine, Mayweather left a permanent impression on Matas' back.

Matas is known for collecting signatures of some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including the likes of Will Smith, Tony Hawk, Mike Tyson, Chris Rock, Usain Bolt and more. Mayweather can now proudly claim himself to be one among them.

Watch Mayweather tattoo Matas' back below:

Edited by C. Naik