Does Floyd Mayweather have a grandson and what is his name?

Floyd Mayweather, 44, has a grandson named Kentrell Jr. The undefeated boxer's oldest daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, reportedly gave birth to Kentrell Jr. with American rapper NBA Youngboy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) in January 2021.

Iyanna Mayweather, 20, posted a picture of Kentell Jr.'s foot on Instagram to confirm the baby's birth.

Despite having had his objections to Yaya Mayweather's decision to move in with NBA Youngboy, Floyd Mayweather seems to be on good terms with his oldest daughter. 'Money', who is known to be an extravagant spender, reportedly splurged about $45,000 in February to gift a customized Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust to Kentrell Jr., according to a report from SportBible.

During a recent Instagram live session, Iyanna Mayweather discussed her motherhood experience with fans. Yaya, who shares a dysfunctional relationship with NBA Youngboy, claims to be enjoying her life as a mother to Kentrell Jr. She further added that Kentrell Jr. is a calm baby who only likes Floyd Mayweather apart from herself.

“I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best. If that makes her happy, then we’re happy," Floyd said in an interview with Hollywood unlocked.

Logan Paul mocks Floyd Mayweather for being a granddad

YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently met with Floyd Mayweather at their pre-fight press conference at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The two combatants had a heated exchange, where Paul insulted Mayweather for being an "old" "grandpa."

"You're retired. You're old. You are a grandpa. Your kids have kids," said Logan Paul, trolling Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather promptly countered Logan's jibe and threatened the former Vine celebrity that he would be in for a long night on June 6:

"My kids have kids... love my grandkids. And guess what? I am going to treat like you're one of my grandkids. I'm going to tighten you a** up," replied Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went face-to-face for the first time today in Miami Before big scuffle with #jakepaul https://t.co/lmLKkfzbcX pic.twitter.com/bkHItD0jhb — 901filmz (@901filmz) May 6, 2021

Logan Paul holds a professional boxing record of 0-1. Ahead of his fight with arguably the best defensive boxer of all time, Paul claims to have made exponential leaps in his boxing abilities. For the highly-anticipated forthcoming clash, Paul envisions a knockout victory over the undefeated 'Money' Mayweather.