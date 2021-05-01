"The jumps I've made have been exponential" - Logan Paul reveals the biggest mistake Floyd Mayweather made in the lead up to their fight

Logan Paul has sent out a warning to Floyd Mayweather following the confirmation of the new date of their upcoming boxing bout. Paul claimed that he has been training for this fight for the last eight months and has been ready all this while.

During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul said that Mayweather delaying his bout against the former was the biggest mistake the undefeated boxer could've made.

Logan Paul reasoned out the aforementioned statement by claiming that the jumps he has made in the sport in the last eight months have been exponential. Paul said:

"Yeah, this whole time, I liken it to riding a rollercoaster. The moment that it became official, I kind of just strapped into this rollercoaster and it's like, 'Yeah, whatever you say Floyd. Just let me f*****g know'. And it's a little cliche but when you stay ready, you don't gotta get ready. So we've been training for the past eight months hard, like waiting, waiting for training camp. And I honestly think Floyd delaying the fight was the biggest mistake he could've made because, in these last eight months, the jumps I've made have been exponential in the sport."

Logan Paul was initially scheduled to compete against Floyd Mayweather earlier in the year. However, Paul's showdown against TBE was postponed and is now confirmed to take place on the 6th of June at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Logan Paul will aim to become the first boxer to beat Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has competed in two boxing matches throughout his career so far. Paul made his debut against fellow YouTuber KSI in a fight that ended in a draw.

However, KSI won the rematch between the two. Since his loss to JJ, Logan hasn't competed in a professional fight and his showdown against Mayweather will only be his third boxing bout.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather has been inactive since his win over Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. The undefeated boxer won the fight against Nasukawa in the first round via a TKO.