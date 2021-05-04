"Biggest mistake he could have made": Logan Paul explains why he will not fail against Floyd Mayweather 

With just a month to go until the biggest fight of his career, Logan Paul recently weighed in on his chances against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

During the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the 25-year-old YouTuber provided viewers with an insight into his thought process leading up to the fight. He explained why he favors his chances against the all-time great.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

confirming the floyd mayweather fight & move to puerto rico 👊🏼🇵🇷

watch or relocate https://t.co/YTLNYvKNs6 pic.twitter.com/McuLYYsjsZ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 29, 2021

From referring to his brother Jake Pail's monumental rise in the sport to drawing upon his losses against fellow YouTuber KSI, Logan Paul's recent Impaulsive podcast proved to be quite an intriguing watch.

"Being an athlete does not make you a good boxer": Logan Paul reveals why he will not repeat the mistakes that he made against KSI with Floyd Mayweather

Considering how heavily the odds are stacked against him, Logan Paul's approach to the Floyd Mayweather fight so far has been quite optimistic.

Seemingly unfazed by the daunting challenge that lay ahead of him, he claimed that Mayweather's decision to delay the fight might just end up proving costly for the 50-0 undefeated legend.

"We've been training for the past eight months....hard... hard. Waiting for training camp and I honestly think Floyd delaying this fight was the biggest mistake he could have made because in these last eight months, the jumps I've made have been exponential in the sport. "

Logan Paul also drew upon his consecutive failures against KSI, which he attributed to a sense of complacency regarding his athleticism.

To further elucidate his point, he referred to his brother Jake Paul's victories over athletes such as Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

When I first started boxing, KSI called me out. I really leaned into the idea that I was an athlete , that my athleticism would help me in the sport and as we've seen time and time again now, especially with Jake fighting an athlete, Nate Robinson and then Ben Askren , an olympian. Being an athlete does not make you a good boxer at all and so it failed me the first two times . But now, finally, I feel like I've locked on boxing. I'm pi**ed, very f*****g angry dude. "

Logan Paul felt the "universe was on his side" this time around.

"The preparation and the training and just the momentum I have in my life and this perfect crossroads of timing ..I don't know, I feel like the universe is on my side man. This is so beyond me. "

BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight will be June 6th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami 🥊 pic.twitter.com/zmXTKgtGRJ — SAINT (@saint) April 27, 2021

With his recent comments, Logan "The Maverick" Paul has certainly piqued the interest of the online community, who remain heavily invested in his bout with Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. The fight is scheduled to take place on the June 6th, 2021.