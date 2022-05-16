Watch:  David Benavidez throws first pitch at Diamondbacks game

David Benavidez recently got to throw the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game.

Reported by EsNews, 'El Bandera Roja' stepped onto the field wearing a custom number six jersey and took up home on the pitcher's mound. He was met with a round of applause after his pitch, and shook hands with the catcher.

Benavidez boxes in both super middleweight and light heavyweight, and stands 6'1" with a reach of 74.5 inches.

He holds an undefeated record of 25-0, with 22 wins by way of KO. In July 2021, he was ranked the best active super middleweight by The Ring. The two-time champion held the WBC Super Middleweight belt from 2017-2018, and again from 2019-2020.

Some of his opponents have been notable names such as Ronald Gavril, Anthony Dirrell, Roamer Alexis Angulo, Ronald Ellis, and Kyrone Davis.

Watch the full clip here:

David Benavidez's next fight

David Benavidez has his sights set on his third title run, but first he must meet David Lemieux in the ring.

The pair are set to fight on May 21 for the vacant WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title.

Lemieux, nicknamed 'The Demolisher', fights in the light middleweight, middleweight, and super middleweight divisions. He stands 5'9" and has a reach of 70 inches. His record stands at 43-4, with 36 wins by KO.

He is a former IBF Middleweight Champion in 2015, and some of his most notable opponents include Gabriel Rosado, Curtis Stevens, Billy Joe Saunders, Gary O'Sullivan, Max Bursak, and Gennadiy Golovkin.

A location for their fight has yet to be announced, but will be streamed on Showtime with a start time of 10 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to begin at about midnight.

Also fighting on their card is Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota at super welterweight and Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Javier Fierro at super bantamweight.

In anticipation for his matchup with the Canadian bruiser, Benavidez has been training hard. He recently posted a training photo with his son and trainers.

