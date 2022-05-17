Jermell Charlo slams ESPN after knocking out Brian Castano

Coming off a spectacular knockout of Brian Castano in the tenth round of their rematch, Jermell Charlo had some heated words for ESPN. After receiving congratulations during the post-fight media scrum from an ESPN spokesperson, Charlo quickly got heated. He said:

"You got to get your sh*t together. You always hating on people and sh*t, you see? Now you got to come back to me now. You got to respect me now, you got no choice but to respect me now! I did what I had to do."

His passionate response earned him applause from those in the audience. When ESPN questioned what Jermell Charlo felt his fight IQ was like after gaining the knockouts he's accumulated, he responded:

"I'm high on IQ then, if that's what ESPN wants to hear. I'm a clean fighter. I try to not throw rabbit punches, I try to use effective punches that matter in boxing like my jab. I use strong punches, and I'm a very strong 154 pounder. I've been at this weight for years."

Jermell 'Iron Man' Charlo now holds a record of 35-1-1, with 19 KO's to his name, and is currently the Undisputed Light Middleweight World Champion.

Watch the full video below:

Up next for Jermell Charlo

After such a convincing victory over Castano in their second match, there are two names circling the waters as Charlo's next fight: Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora.

Tszyu, the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, had initially stepped aside to allow the rematch between Charlo and Castana. However, now that Charlo and Tszyu have both added wins to their records, it's possible that they could be the next big matchup boxing fans can look forward to.

Tszyu is currently the WBO's mandatory challenger at junior middleweight, meaning that it is very likely his next fight will be with Jermell Charlo at 154lbs. He is an undefeated fighter at 21-0 with 15 KOs to his name and had called for the winner of the Charlo vs. Castano fight before the two stepped in the ring.

If Tszyu isn't next in line, it is likely to be Sebastian Fundora. He is also undefeated at 19-0-1, with 13 KOs. He recently beat Erickson Lubin after Lubin's corner called a stop to the fight. Fundora currently holds the interim belt in the junior middleweight division.

Whether it is Tszyu or Fundora, Jermell Charlo will most likely face one of the two biggest rising stars in boxing in his next fight to defend his unified belts. Charlo posted a celebratory picture to his Instagram, questioning who he would face next.

See the post below:

