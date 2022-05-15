Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2: Full card results and highlights

Jermell Charlo didn’t have an easy night against Brian Castano as the duo rematched on Saturday following a split-draw in their first encounter in July 2021. ‘Iron Man’ Charlo lived up to the expectations of his fans by becoming the Undisputed Super Welterweight Champion, stopping his Argentine foe in the tenth round.

Castano looked impressive for as long as the bout lasted. However, Charlo was clearly getting the better of the exchanges until the KO. The main event wasn’t the only interesting fight in the Showtime PPV. The co-main event fell into a similar bracket as both marquee bouts ended via stoppage.

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2

Brian Castano saw some success in the early rounds. He moved forward and landed big right hands to counter Jermell Charlo’s jabs. Charlo eventually responded with his counter lefts. He lived up to his reputation for being a power hitter and Castano started to feel the pressure.

The Argentine star still didn’t faze and enjoyed moments of success later on. In the tenth round, Charlo landed the perfect shot to finish the fight.

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis knocked out former Olympian Custio Clayton in round two of their 12-round fight and is now a mandatory challenger for the IBF Welterweight Championship. The 24-year-old's current pro record is at 29-0 with 27 KOs. His latest win is a stern warning to his peers at 147 lbs.

Ennis cruised to a comfortable second-round KO victory over Clayton. 'Boots' has previously stated his interest in potential bouts against Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. He moved one step closer to a blockbuster welterweight clash with his latest victory.

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera

Kevin Gonzalez retained his undefeated record and picked up a comfortable win against Emanuel Rivera via decision. He delivered calculated action without rushing for a stoppage. Rivera also had his moments, however, his sporadic success wasn't enough in the eyes of the judges.

The bout went the distance and the three judges scored the contest 96-64, 97-93 and 88-92 in favor of Gonzalez.

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2: Undercard results

Brandyn Lynch def. Marcos Hernandez by unanimous decision (76-75, 77-74, 76-75)

Jerry Perez def. Erick Lanzas Jr. via KO (R5 at 1:58)

Marlon Tapales def. Jose Estrella via KO (R2 at 1:39)

Jose Perez def. Anthony Chavez via unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 58-55)

Anthony Cuba def. Oscar Acevedo via KO (R2)

Jose Mejia def. Matthew Reed via KO (R1)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Jesse Bryan via KO

Geovany Bruzon def. Daniel Najera via KO (R1)

Luciano Sanchez def. Adrian Silva via KO (R2)

Edited by C. Naik