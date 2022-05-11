Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II: Preview and Prediction

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will step back into the ring this Saturday. Charlo and Castano fought a unification bout for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Light Middleweight Titles in July 2021. However, the bout ended with a draw.

In 2021, there was outrage when the official scorecards were revealed at the end of the night: 114-113 for Castano, 117-111 for Charlo, and 114-114. As Castano both threw and landed more punches in the fight, the 117-111 score for Charlo drew significant backlash. Both men stepped out of the ring claiming they'd won the fight.

The title of Undisputed Light Middleweight Champion will be on the line again this weekend, making the victor the first such champion since the legendary Ronald 'Winky' Wright claimed it by defeating Shane Mosley in 2004. The undercard bouts will include Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs. Custio Clayton (welterweight) and Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera Nieves (super bantamweight).

Check out the fight preview for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II here:

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II Preview

Brian Castano, of Isidro Casanova, Argentina, has a record of 19-0-2. Jermell Charlo, of Louisiana, United States, has a record of 36-1-1. Castano is the WBO Light Middleweight Champion, while Charlo holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring Titles.

Castano made his pro-debut in 2012. He won an interim super welterweight title in 2016 over Emmanuel de Jesús and won his WBO title in 2021 after defeating Patrick Teixeira. One of his most high-profile fights was his 2019 title defence against Erislandy Lara at the Barclays Center in New York. He retained his title after the bout ended in a split decision draw.

Charlo made his pro-debut in 2007. He won his WBC title over John Jackson in 2016 and succesfully defended it in his next three bouts, including over Austin Trout. In 2018, he lost the belt to Tony Harrison but recovered it the following year. In 2020, he knocked out Jeison Rosario and claimed the rest of his currently-held titles.

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II Prediction

Charlo and Castano fought a close match in 2021. The early rounds went to Castano, who seemed to surprise Charlo with his effective aggression. In the third, Castano caught Charlo on the ropes and landed a left hook which shook the Louisiana fighter.

In the later rounds, Charlo recovered some control and landed a number of clean shots. However, Castano continued to land more punches and maintain pressure. It seems likely that the rematch will be another good fight.

Castano is an effective in-fighter. He got the better of Charlo for much of the first meeting. It would not be a surprise if he returned with the same effective pressure and outboxed his opponent once again.

Yet, Charlo has a lot to lose. He is also the more experienced boxer and seemed to recover some control as the fight wore on. He has had nearly a year to prepare for the rematch and will likely enter with a more effective gameplan. If he can overcome his errors in the first, he may find his way to victory.

Prediction: Charlo by decision.

