"Get knocked the f*** out." - Jermell Charlo calls out Terence Crawford asking him to fight Errol Spence Jr. 

Jermell Charlo seemingly isn't a fan of Terence Crawford wanting to fight him next.

Terence 'Bud' Crawford and his trainer have been publicly debating the move up to 154 lbs. The move is mainly based off of his inability to score a fight with Errol Spence Jr., who's another big name at welterweight. It seems that Charlo doesn't think moving up a weightclass is a good idea.

Jermell 'Iron Man' Charlo is currently set to fight Brian Castano in a rematch in May. The two fought to a split-draw in July 2021 in their light-middleweight title unification bout. If he gets through that fight, he seemingly doesn't want to fight 'Bud' afterwards.

He discussed the fight on The Last Stand with Brian Custer by saying:

"How about he do what's best and go fight Errol Spence then? Shut up, take a little bit less money and fight Spence… Come f***ing with me, you're gonna get knocked the f*** out."

See talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet below about Jermell Charlo fighting Terence Crawford:

Jermell Charlo interested in fighting Canelo Alvarez

While Jermell Charlo may have shot down a fight with Terence Crawford, he did discuss another possible fight on the podcast, while on The Last Stand, a possible superfight with Canelo Alvarez was brought up.

The Mexican superstar is currently set to fight at 175 lbs next against Dmitry Bivol in May, but is known for bouncing around weight classes.

It's most likely due to the fact that Alvarez constantly changes weight, which leads Charlo to think that it might happen. The light-welterweight champion noted that he would like to fight the Mexican superstar somewhere down the line.

He also opined that he could beat Alvarez in a similar manner like the way Floyd Mayweather did. Charlo said:

"I so wish I could be the guy to fight Canelo. Canelo come to 158, I can easily make 158 and I'll put a boxing lesson on him just as great as Floyd Mayweather did, the great you know?"

While Charlo isn't likely to fight Canelo Alvarez anytime soon, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility. The Mexican superstar is currently booked to fight Bivol in May and Gennady Golovkin in September.

Alvarez is also set to fight in December, but has yet to find an opponent for the date. While unlikely, it seems that Charlo is trying to put his name in the running for the end of the year.

Watch Jermell Charlo discuss Canelo Alvarez below:

Edited by Allan Mathew