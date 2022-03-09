"I’ll put a boxing lesson on him"- Jermell Charlo claims he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

Jermell Charlo says he'll give Canelo Alvarez a "boxing lesson" if he gets the chance to fight the Mexican superstar.

Canelo is undoubtedly the biggest draw in the sport of boxing right now and everybody wants to get a piece of him. While the pound-for-pound king is gearing up to fight Dmitry Bivol for the light-heavyweight crown, Jermell Charlo has also expressed a desire to take on Alvarez.

Jermell Charlo was a guest on the recent episode of The Last Stand podcast with Brian Custer. While speaking on a bunch of topics, he suggested that he'd love to take on the Mexican and would give a Floyd Mayweather-esque "boxing lesson" to the pound-for-pound king.

"I so wish I could be the guy to fight Canelo. Canelo come to 158, I can easily make 158 and I'll put a boxing lesson on him just as great as Floyd Mayweather did, the great you know?"

Although Jermell Charlo has expressed his desire to take on Canelo Alvarez, it is worth noting that a potential fight with Alvarez is far off from reality at the moment. The 31-year-old is expected to fight three times this year under Eddie Hearn's promotion. None of the bouts are expected to include Charlo.

Canelo Alvarez claims everybody wants a payday against him

Canelo Alvarez has been facing a lot of criticism lately for his choice of opponents. However, the Mexican recently responded to critics who continue to question who he shares the ring with. Canelo disputed the claims, claiming he only fights the best.

During a recent interview with DAZN, the pound-for-pound king claimed that everyone wants to challenge him for a big payday. He said:

"I just do my job, but you know, everyone wants to fight me and you know why? Payday. But like I say, I fight with the best fighters. I just fought last year at 168 and I fight all the champions. I beat all of them. So it's fine, I know that everybody wants the payday, right, but they need to fight each other and I'll fight the best, I'll fight the winner. I don't care. But right now, this year, I'm busy."

