Official: Canelo Alvarez signs two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn to face Dmitry Bivol and GGG

Canelo Alvarez has officially come to terms with Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn for his next two fights.

Alvarez was bouncing between two lucrative offers from the likes of PBC and Matchroom Boxing. However, it looks like the Mexican has found the offer from Eddie Hearn to be more appealing.

Alvarez will return to the boxing ring on May 7th to take on Light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Moreover, the pound-for-pound king will later pursue a trilogy with Gennady Golovkin, who is also a part of the contract if both fighters win their upcoming fights. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same, where he said:

"ANNOUNCED: Canelo Alvarez has signed a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and DAZN, hence the Dmitry Bivol fight announcement for May 7th. It’s reported that this will see him face Gennady Golovkin in a September trilogy, if they both win their upcoming bouts."

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ✍️ ANNOUNCED: Canelo Alvarez has signed a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and DAZN, hence the Dmitry Bivol fight announcement for May 7th. It’s reported that this will see him face Gennady Golovkin in a September trilogy, if they both win their upcoming bouts. ✍️ ANNOUNCED: Canelo Alvarez has signed a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and DAZN, hence the Dmitry Bivol fight announcement for May 7th. It’s reported that this will see him face Gennady Golovkin in a September trilogy, if they both win their upcoming bouts.

Fans will most certainly look forward to Canelo Alvarez's upcoming bouts, especially the trilogy with 'GGG'. However, the Mexican will first need to devote himself for a challenge at the bigger weight-class against Dmitry Bivol on May 7th.

Canelo Alvarez became the undisputed Super-Middleweight champion in his last fight

Alvarez's last fight was in November 2021 when he took on Caleb Plant. The build-up to the fight was a bit unsual as the Mexican was seemingly aggravated and emotional. Despite the dramatic build-up, the pound-for-pound king was in his element come fight night.

Alvarez spent time studying his opponent in the early rounds and slowly picked up the pace as the fight went on. Eventually, Caleb Plant fatigued himself and found it tough to keep up with the Mexican.

Alvarez ended up stopping Plant in the 11th round of the fight to secure an emphatic TKO victory.

This victory saw him become the first-ever undisputed Super-Middleweight champion in its history of 37 years, etching his name even further in the history books. It will be interesting to see how far Alvarez goes in his pursuit of becoming arguably the greatest boxer ever.

Edited by David Andrew