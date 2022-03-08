"Absolute bullsh*t"- Eddie Hearn responds to critics suggesting Canelo Alvarez is ducking David Benavidez

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to critics who claim Canelo Alvarez is ducking David Benavidez.

The Mexican has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while, with some suggesting he's opting for easy fights rather than taking on real challenges. That sentiment has increased ever since it was announced that Alvarez will be taking on Dmitry Bivol next.

However, Eddie Hearn has responded to the criticism. The Englishman claims fighters like David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo don't have a good enough resume yet to interest the pound-for-pound king.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Eddie Hearn suggested that Canelo Alvarez needs to gain something every time he steps foot inside the squared circle.

"With Canelo, people say, ‘Oh Canelo, oh he ducked [Jermall] Charlo and he ducked [David] Benavidez.’ Absolute bullsh*t. Canelo will not duck anyone, but Canelo wants to at least feel like he’s either gaining something from fighting you or winning a belt or something or you've earned the fight. He looks at Benavidez and looks at Charlo and, he won’t want to say it publicly because he’ll feel like he’s making excuses, but he’s like, ‘Those guys don’t fight anybody.'"

Eddie Hearn believes Dmitry Bivol will be a tough opponent for Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light-Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of the highly-anticipated title bout, Eddie Hearn has suggested that it's going to be a tough night out for the "biggest star in the sport."

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn claimed that the fight with Dmitry Bivol is going to be really difficult for Alvarez.

"He's [Canelo] the biggest star in the sport by a mile and it's a really good fight. Now, when you look at Dmitry Bivol, you see a fresh fighter and a very talented, motivated fighter and I think it's going to be a really, really difficult fight for him, but Canelo's up for it, of course, Eddy Reynoso's up for it and I can't wait for May 7th."

